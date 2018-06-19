Argus Energy Managers Is Now Ara Partners

HOUSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners Group ("Ara Partners") today announced its new name, which reflects the private equity platform's recent growth and future focus. Ara Partners was founded as Argus Energy Managers in early 2017 as an affiliate network of three energy private equity firms: Intervale Capital, Bayou City Energy and Cibolo Energy Partners. The Ara Partners platform has since grown to include Junction Energy Capital, Aksiom Partners and AEM Advisers (collectively, the "Ara Affiliate Managers"), as well as operating platform Teleios Commodities.
The Ara Affiliate Managers currently manage, in aggregate, approximately $2.2 billion of committed capital.
"We're excited about our recent growth and about the rebranding of Ara Partners," said Charles Cherington, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "We've been gratified by the response to the Ara Partners model from both private equity managers and investors."
"We believe that Ara Partners is positioned as a unique platform in the lower middle market private equity space," added Troy Thacker, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "We expect the significant growth for Ara Partners and our affiliates to continue in the coming years."
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a Houston-based privately held company with equity interests in boutique investment managers, primarily focused on the energy sector. This network of six Ara Affiliate Managers currently manages, in aggregate, approximately $2.2 billion of committed capital. Ara Partners also includes Teleios Commodities, a commodity services and solutions operating platform. For more information, please visit www.arapartners.com
