Argus Energy Managers Is Now Ara Partners

The Ara Affiliate Managers currently manage, in aggregate, approximately $2.2 billion of committed capital.

"We're excited about our recent growth and about the rebranding of Ara Partners," said Charles Cherington, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "We've been gratified by the response to the Ara Partners model from both private equity managers and investors."

"We believe that Ara Partners is positioned as a unique platform in the lower middle market private equity space," added Troy Thacker, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "We expect the significant growth for Ara Partners and our affiliates to continue in the coming years."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a Houston-based privately held company with equity interests in boutique investment managers, primarily focused on the energy sector. This network of six Ara Affiliate Managers currently manages, in aggregate, approximately $2.2 billion of committed capital. Ara Partners also includes Teleios Commodities, a commodity services and solutions operating platform. For more information, please visit www.arapartners.com

