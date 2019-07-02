Argus Fleet Protection Now Operational in Both Automotive and Commercial Aircraft Fleets

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security , a global leader in automotive cyber security, upgraded its stand-alone Fleet Protection backend platform, and is now providing continuous live monitoring of both automotive and commercial aircraft fleets. Argus Fleet Protection, an Automotive and Aviation Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) system for automotive OEMs, fleet managers, and commercial airlines, detects cyber-attacks and enables deep investigation into various cyber threat scenarios for rapid incident mitigation.

By 2025 all new vehicles will be connected to the Internet, bringing the total number of connected vehicles to hundreds of millions. Modern connected vehicles offer an unprecedented variety of heterogeneous applications and services, and an array of connected technologies. In addition, today's modern aircraft come with inflight connectivity. This convergence of new capabilities in modern transport systems is making the cyber threat landscape more complex than ever before.

Argus Fleet Protection was built from the ground up to address this challenge. Rated first in customer evaluations, and powered by patent-pending engines built on Argus' five years of experience in penetrating and developing automotive cyber security solutions, Argus Fleet Protection provides visibility into cyber events of commercial aircraft and vehicles on the road. Working off-board, the solution correlates and aggregates data from multiple data sources and performs cross-fleet analysis to unearth suspicious patterns and emerging threats that would otherwise go amiss.

"Two years ago OEMs and fleet managers requested solutions that can help protect their connected vehicles already on the road, in addition to vehicles in development", said Ofer Ben-Noon, Co-Founder and CEO, Argus Cyber Security. "We anticipated this from the company's inception and offered Argus Fleet Protection as an integral part of our portfolio. We ramped up development efforts to meet the growing demand in order to provide what our customers say is the most comprehensive automotive and aviation SIEM solution in the market."

"Although coverage is limited without alerts derived from in-vehicle and in-flight cyber security solutions, Argus Fleet Protection combines machine learning and rule-based detection methods that generate a variety of alerts, some of which are unique to analysis of logs across the eco-system" said Yaron Galula, Co-Founder and CTO, Argus Cyber Security. "This includes identification of attacks originating from compromised servers and mobile applications and attacks like the infamous hack in Houston where hackers stole over 30 vehicles using a laptop. The solution also provides operational alerts and insights, such as delivery trucks going off course."

An out-of-the-box solution, Argus Fleet Protection works stand-alone or can be easily integrated and operated with existing Security Operations Center (SOC) solutions to provide the backbone to automotive and aviation incident management with domain focused feeds. Alternatively, Argus Automotive SIEM can be integrated with Argus world-class Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) partners, including T-Systems , Singtel , Ericsson , as well as technology partner Check Point Software Technologies to provide a fully functional global automotive security operations center (ASOC).

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cybersecurity, delivers multi-layered, end-to-end solutions and services to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. Argus also provides OEMs an over-the-air (OTA) software update solution that enables them to quickly and cost-effectively improve performance and security as well as deploy new features throughout the vehicle lifespan. Ranked number one in third-party evaluations, Argus technologies are built on dozens of granted and pending automotive patents and rely on decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry. Argus' customers include the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and its partners include leading industry players. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.argus-sec.com .

Argus is an independent company of Elektrobit , a leading provider of automotive software products and services.

