Argus Investors' Counsel - Argus Innovators Strategy Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

"We are proud to be honored by Informa for our Innovators strategy. Argus was founded in 1934 and has an 85-year history of innovation. The strategy approaches innovation through a unique lens and draws on the collective intelligence of our award-winning research team," said John Eade, CEO of The Argus Research Group, the parent company of Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.

"Congratulations to Argus for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter." Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database is North America's longest running database of investment managers.

The Argus Innovators product ranked in the top 10 in the Bull & Bear Masters category for the latest three-year period. The Bull & Bear Masters requires an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period; an upside market capture over 100; and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top 10 capture ratios of upside over downside become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

About Argus Innovators

The Argus Innovators Portfolio seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index over a period longer than 12 months by holding a diversified basket of stocks issued by companies with proven records of innovation. The portfolio focuses on innovative companies that spend aggressively on R&D, generate a high percentage of sales from products launched within the past five years, apply for and receive numerous patents, and develop cutting-edge management practices and methodologies that are adopted across industry verticals.

About Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.

Argus Investors' Counsel is an SEC-registered investment advisor based in Stamford, CT, and has been certified as a WBE through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) since 2007. Argus serves a nationwide array of endowments, foundations, public plans, corporate pension plans, Taft-Hartley funds, hospitals, and high-net-worth individuals. We are proud to maintain long-term client relationships; our oldest pension fund client is with us today after 45 years. For more information, visit www.Argusinvest.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cathleen Lesko at 203-548-9883 or [email protected] or

Richard Ciuba at 646-747-5439 or [email protected]

