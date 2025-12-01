Argus launches first UK SAF certificate prices

New transparency to help participants optimise compliance obligations

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched the world's first assessed price for UK sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certificates, expanding its coverage of the northwest European SAF market.

The new prices will help market participants optimise their compliance with the UK SAF mandate by enabling them to compare the cost of purchasing SAF certificates, blending physical bio-SAF — produced from hydrotreated esters and fatty acids (HEFA) feedstock, and paying 'buy-out' costs in case of non-compliance.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "As SAF mandates ramp up, companies will increasingly need reliable prices not just for the fuel itself but also for certificates. We have worked closely with the industry to develop this new price and we are confident that it will bring much-needed transparency as participants across the aviation value chain work to comply with tightening carbon-cutting mandates."

The new assessment will track the price of certificates acceptable for meeting the UK SAF Mandate and based on manufacture using a relevant HEFA feedstock.

These tradeable certificates are generated by supplying eligible SAF in the UK and are then redeemed by obligated parties to comply with the mandate's rules. The mandate allows companies which exceed their own quota to sell their excess certificates to others needing to comply.

From 2025, the UK requires jet fuel suppliers to blend 2pc SAF into their domestic aviation fuel deliveries to curb emissions. The mandate increases year by year, rising to 10pc by 2030 and to 22pc by 2040. Transparent pricing for the UK certificates market will therefore become increasingly valuable.

This first UK SAF certificate price complements Argus' existing suite of assessments for tradeable biofuel tickets for road transport mandates in the UK and in several EU countries. Argus also provides a range of physical SAF prices in northwest Europe, including SAF produced using the HEFA pathway and the first-ever modelled production costs for electrolytic SAF (e-SAF).

