Argus Research Initiates Equity Report Coverage on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAM: AMBO)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Report coverage on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAM:AMBO).

Click Here to view full Argus Equity Report.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS: Excerpts (as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver) include:

AMBO: An Emerging, AI-Driven Digital Education, Event and Corporate Productivity Solution

In our view, Ambow's proprietary HybriU AI Digital Education Solution (HybriU) is well positioned to participate in the digitalization of the educational industry. HybriU features sophisticated, AI-powered software and hardware that create hybrid classrooms and event spaces with advanced technologies, including instant translation and simultaneous content creation, that can promote both online and offline adoption. Its AI engine enables precise offline image capture and accelerates the production of high-quality courses.





In addition, the HybriU platform equips enterprises with solutions that promote enhanced collaboration and unified workforce training and cross-border efficiency. The HybriU Enterprise Synergy Suite is designed to promote AI-driven, collaborative solutions that enable organizations to centralize project brainstorming, decision making and implementation. The system can also help companies to build libraries for long-term practices.





We see HybriU's capabilities enabling customers to significantly reduce operational costs by offering courses and events remotely, led by a central instructor or event leader. In addition, the platform enables instructors to focus on educational rigor, allowing the AI functionality to monitor and enhance user engagement.





We expect Ambow to invest in the launch of HybriU in the U.S. by building sales infrastructure over time while also utilizing technology resellers and a partnering network. Outside the U.S., we expect it to license its technology. To that end, in October 2024 , the company entered into a $1.3 million nonexclusive licensing agreement with Singapore -based Inspiring Futures Pte. Ltd., granting licensing authorization in international markets.





, the company entered into a nonexclusive licensing agreement with -based Inspiring Futures Pte. Ltd., granting licensing authorization in international markets. As of June 30, 2024 , the company had $9 million in cash resources on its balance sheet and $4.5 million in working capital to support the commercial rollout of HybriU. With minimal debt and a prudent, controlled growth strategy that achieved positive net income for the first half of 2024, Ambow Education has the potential, in our view, to achieve full-year profitability as early as the full-year 2024.

BUSINESS DESCRIPTION: Click Here to view full Argus Equity Report.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAM:AMBO) www.ambow.com

Based in Cupertino, California, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is an artificial intelligence (AI)–driven, education and collaboration focused technology company. Through its dynamic, patented hardware and software solution and open-platform HybriU, Ambow seeks to empower educators, students, educational institutions and corporate organizations with advanced learning, lecture capture, connectivity, and 3D technologies. Ambow is at the forefront of integrating AI into education and events, leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform learning experiences, professional gatherings, and corporate organizational operations.

For more information please contact:

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: [email protected]

About Argus Research Corp.

Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research (www.argusresearch.com) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934) ̶ providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,600 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and IPO research. In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a company sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage. Argus's CSR Research Reports & earnings estimates (if applicable) are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.

For more Information please contact:

Darrell Stone

646-747-5438

[email protected]

Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from the company discussed in this report as part of a Sponsored Research agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of this assessment or to other opinions expressed in this report. Please refer to the full Argus report and the disclaimer for complete disclosures.

SOURCE Argus Research