Argus steel editor recognised by Worldsteel

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colin Richardson, lead steel editor at global commodity news and price reporting agency Argus, has been honoured by international trade body, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

Worldsteel awards "Steelies" each year to reflect excellence in different aspects of the steel industry. Colin won the "Journalist of the Year" award, which recognises the journalist from any media outlet who has written regularly in the most informative and educative way on any aspect of the steel industry.

Colin contributes to Argus Ferrous Markets, an international daily report that covers steel and relevant feedstock markets, including coking coal, iron ore and ferrous scrap, as well as freight rates for transporting these products.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted that Colin has been honoured in this way by Worldsteel. Not only has Colin provided valuable insight and transparency to the steel industry, he has also been instrumental in developing Argus price assessments that are widely used in physical supply deals and in settlement for futures contracts."

Worldsteel Director General Edwin Basson said Colin has been awarded the Steelie "for consistent, informed coverage of the challenges and the dynamics of the steel industry and our products".

Colin has been writing about steel since 2007.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

Moscow: Alexey Komarov

+7 495 933 75 71

Email Alexey

Houston: Karen Johnson

+1 281 732 9489

Email Karen

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media

Related Links

http://www.argusmedia.com

