Argus wins award for Mexican energy sector coverage

HOUSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global commodity price reporting and news agency Argus has been awarded first place for its coverage of Mexican energy markets, in an annual competition arranged by prestigious business-to-business publishing association the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).
The editorial team responsible for the Argus Mexico Fuel Markets daily reporting service won gold for the central US division in the "Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team" category. Fuel theft is a major problem in Mexico and the effects are widespread, including deaths, costly insurance and market inefficiencies, as well as potentially deterring the investment needed to develop the market. State-owned oil company Pemex estimates that fuel theft costs the firm about $1.2bn/yr.
Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "As Mexico liberalises its fuel markets and seeks to attract billions of dollars in energy investment, fuel theft is of increasing concern. I am delighted that our coverage of this important issue attracted the attention of the ASBPE and won this coveted accolade. I would like to congratulate our team of reporters who cover the dynamic and changing Mexican markets for their hard work in bringing transparency and insight to this topic."
Argus Mexico Fuel Markets was launched in 2017 to explore Mexico's rapidly changing markets for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, ethanol, propane and MTBE. It includes daily price assessments for key hubs as well as detailed news and analysis.
The stories that provided the winning coverage of Mexican fuel theft can be accessed below:
- Mexican soldiers die responding to fuel theft — 4 May 2017
- Mexico fuel theft continues to rise: Pemex — 6 June 2017
- Thinking outside the crystal box — 12 June 2017
- Mexico theft makes fuel truck insurance costly — 7 August 2017
- Fuel theft behind Mexican pipeline shutdown — 2 August 2017
