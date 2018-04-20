Argus Worldwide Corp. extends its commitment to Cryptocurrency

The Company recently announced that it will introduce its CyberJ crypto coin that will be available to the Cyber Junky community to pay for goods and services on the CJ aggregator platform. It is intended that the Company's CyberJ crypto coins will initially be available for purchase on the company's cryptocurrency trading platform and at coin dispensers that will be built into each product and services category to be offered within the Cyber Junky aggregator.

Tom Edmond, Argus Worldwide, COO explains that "Our latest research tells us the cryptocurrency market is expanding much more rapidly than we earlier anticipated. It is clear that the CyberJ trading platform coupled with the CyberJ crypto coin will have a very positive impact on increasing our revenues and profitability over the short to medium term. The CyberJ coin which will offer the consumer an array of benefits and discounts, not only holds out the potential for enhanced value over time but equally important, increased purchasing power for the consumer. As such, we are not ruling out the idea of initiating an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of our CyberJ coins." Adds Mr. Edmond, "Cryptocurrency has significantly changed the digital landscape worldwide. Market pundits are claiming that the Cryptocurrency market capitalization is now around 450 billion USD with the potential to grow several trillion USD in next few years."

Argus Worldwide Corp. is a diversified operating company engaged in the development or acquisition of corporate properties in 'go to' business segments including but not limited to digital/internet products and services and health industries such as generic pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains its registered corporate office in Cheyenne, Wyoming and has affiliated offices in Ottawa, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Shares of Argus Worldwide Corp. are traded on the US OTC Markets; Pink Current (OTC: ARGW)

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained here.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-worldwide-corp-extends-its-commitment-to-cryptocurrency-300633611.html

SOURCE Argus Worldwide Corp.

Related Links

http://www.argusworldwide.com

