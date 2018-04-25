Argus Worldwide Corp. Eyes Benefits of Blockchain for Cyber Junky Aggregator

Says Argus Worldwide Chairman Michael Wexler, "Introducing Blockchain into the development of the Cyber junky platform will ensure that we reap all of the advantages of what is truly 21st century technology. Blockchain will be a game changer for Cyber Junky in enhancing the digital experience for the CJ community."

According to Santosh Labade, President and Chief Engineer at Tejovat Technologies, "Our analysis for integrating blockchain into the CJ aggregator is clear and straightforward. From a technical standpoint the all new CyberJ platform will have its front end designed with the latest front-end design tools and technologies which will give the CyberJ platform a best in class user experience for our customers. The blockchain environment running at middleware ensures the safety, security and accountability of every transaction done through the CyberJ. The tight integration of our smart electronics and the other CyberJ applications with blockchain and our databases with front end tools gives seamless opportunities to our customers through a single user interface. The overall platform efficiency is boosted by our hardware accelerated servers installed at different geographic locations across the globe which ensures all the transactions done through the CyberJ platform are performed concurrently at very high speed as compared to the traditional approach."

Tejovat Technologies Pvt Ltd, was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Pune, India. Tejovat is a leading consumer electronics company, engaged in the field of design, development, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of smart home products, tablets and mobile phones.

Argus Worldwide Corp. is a diversified operating company engaged in the development or acquisition of corporate properties in 'go to' business segments including but not limited to digital/internet products and services and health industries such as generic pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains its registered corporate office in Cheyenne, Wyoming and has affiliated offices in Ottawa, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Shares of Argus Worldwide Corp. are traded on the US OTC Markets; Pink Current (symbol: ARGW).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained here.

