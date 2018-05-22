Argus Worldwide unit to launch global aggregator in Q3 2018

A spokesperson for the Company explains that "In the Cyber Junky community, a visitor will be enabled on a central platform to use applications for example, to book travel, to search and acquire URL names on both the primary and secondary markets, to match a job seeker with an employer, to buy a wide range of merchandise with greater choice than ever before, to order a meal and/or to purchase the household groceries, to find the ideal date partner, to pay routine household bills, and to select many other useful applications on line to do whatever one needs to do day in and day out in the most efficient and effective manner possible. What is of particular importance here is that the Cyber Junky aggregator will open up a world of opportunity for both a generation of new and existing online visitors who will be rewarded with a bevy of discounts and cash back incentives for their continuing patronage and loyalty. At the same time, Cyber Junky will be a launch pad for many App developers looking to showcase their unique software application on a platform focused squarely on a global user community."

Earlier in the year, the Company reported that its Cyber Junky unit will introduce its own CyberJ crypto coin that will be accepted as payment for transactions initiated on the Cyber Junky aggregator.

Argus Worldwide Corp is a diversified operating company engaged in the development or acquisition of corporate properties in 'go to' business segments including but not limited to digital/internet products and services and health industries such as generic pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains its registered corporate office in Cheyenne, Wyoming and has affiliated offices in Ottawa, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Shares of Argus Worldwide Corp. are traded on the US OTC Markets; Pink Current (OTC: ARGW).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained here.

