ArgusEye Appoints Former DHS Deputy Secretary Jane Lute, ICS Security Legend Eric Byres, and Medical Security Expert Joern Lubadel to Advisory Board

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArgusEye, the leader in AI-powered threat modeling, today announced the appointment of three distinguished veterans to its Advisory Board: Jane Holl Lute (former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security), Eric Byres (ICS security expert), and Joern Lubadel (medical device security executive).

The advisors will guide ArgusEye's expansion in critical infrastructure, consumer, and healthcare as manufacturers face new pressure from the EU Cyber Resilience Act and FDA mandates.

"We are at a tipping point where manual security reviews can no longer keep pace with manufacturing speed," said Jackson Schultz, CEO of ArgusEye. "The combined expertise of Jane, Eric, and Joern provide the strategic counsel we need to empower engineering teams worldwide."

Jane Lute, also former CEO of the Center for Internet Security, stated: "Governments have finally begun to require greater security before products are deployed. ArgusEye meets this challenge with advanced threat modeling tailorable down to the component level."

Eric Byres, inventor of the Tofino Security firewall, added: "Before this, threat modeling was the colonoscopy of new product development: slow, painful, yet essential. Now, with ArgusEye's Sentry, continuous threat modeling is so simple, it's practically mandatory."

Joern Lubadel, a veteran medical device security leader, noted: "Healthcare thrives when security moves in step with the systems it protects. With continuous risk assessment, we can anticipate threats and close gaps early."

