Argyle Real Estate Partners Adds 184 Units to Portfolio with the Acquisition of Easton Place in Murfreesboro, TN

News provided by

Argyle Real Estate Partners

26 Sep, 2023, 08:17 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argyle Real Estate Partners LLC (Argyle), a real estate investment firm focused on multifamily acquisitions in the Southeast and Texas, today announced the acquisition of Easton Place, a core-plus community located in the popular Murfreesboro submarket of Nashville, TN. The acquisition marks the Company's first in the Nashville MSA. 

Continue Reading
Argyle Real Estate Partners Acquires 184-Unit Easton Place in Murfreesboro, TN.
Argyle Real Estate Partners Acquires 184-Unit Easton Place in Murfreesboro, TN.

"Given the overall decline in CRE transactions we've seen this year, we're especially pleased to have gotten this deal across the finish line," said Ryan Reyes, CEO and Managing Partner for Argyle. "Easton Place is a great addition to our portfolio in a submarket that continues to see positive net migration by residents seeking a little more bang for their buck. We look forward to identifying more opportunities in the Music City."

With a 2019 vintage, Easton Place is an intimate, 184-unit, garden-style community, with attractive curb appeal and best-in-class amenities. Sophisticated unit designs provide generous sq footage, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, granite countertops, and trendy backsplashes, while upscale amenities include a 'zero-entry' pool with cabanas and waterfall lighting, ample green space, a cozy community firepit, lush landscaping, and a premier clubhouse that boasts a movie theatre for residents to enjoy.   

"Easton Place had a very compelling business case from a growth and demographics perspective that spurred our decision to pursue the opportunity and market it to our partners," said Brandon Rosser, Managing Partner for Argyle. 

Easton Place sits 35 minutes from Nashville's central business district, home to major employers such as Amazon, Verizon, General Mills, and Bridgestone. Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital (1,700 jobs) is near the Property, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville's largest hospital, is developing a new facility 5 miles from Easton Place, a factor that may spark future migration to the area.

The Company will deploy a conservative CAPEX plan that includes a minor property refresh, while the business plan, to be overseen by Greystar, will focus on driving lease-ups and maximizing operations.   

SOURCE Argyle Real Estate Partners

Also from this source

Argyle Real Estate Partners Acquires 303-Unit Indigo at Cross Creek in Charlotte MSA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.