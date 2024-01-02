Argyle Real Estate Partners Enters Charleston MSA with the Acquisition of Newbrook Point Hope

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argyle Real Estate Partners (Argyle), a real estate investment firm focused on multifamily acquisitions in the Southeast and Texas, today announced the closing of Newbrook Point Hope (Newbrook), a 264-unit community located in Charleston, SC, an extension of the affluent and highly desirable Daniel Island submarket. The acquisition marks the Company's first in the Charleston market.

Newbrook Point Hope, Charleston, SC
"Argyle is pleased to tap into unchartered territory and close out the year with the acquisition of Newbrook," said Ryan Reyes, CEO for Argyle Real Estate Partners. "Given its location and accessibility, the mint condition of the asset, and the development planned for the area, which we believe will help spur future growth, we're confident that Newbrook will be one of our standout properties."

Newbrook is at the epicenter of the 'Point Hope' Masterplan Development; a master development plan that contains single-family residential homes from many of the nation's top builders, multifamily housing, retail and office space, and brand-new A-rated public schools.

The 2021-vintage Newbrook offers studios, and 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with unique and spacious floorplans averaging over 1,000 sf ft. Apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, modern fixtures, and full-size washers and dryers; while the property's amenity suite, which draws its design and inspiration from the area's coastal surroundings, includes a full-service clubhouse, a resort-style saltwater pool, a pickleball court, fitness center, an impressive dog park known as the "Doggy Paddle", and ample green space with community trails for walking, biking, and running that also provide access to other neighboring attractions. Greystar will oversee operations onsite.

Newbrook is 25 minutes from Downtown Charleston, the main manufacturing (Boeing and Mercedes) and healthcare hub in Charleston; and Daniel Island is home to major employers such as: Benefitfocus (county's largest employer), Booz Allen Hamilton and Gildan. 

"Newbrook fits our investment criteria of buying well located assets for below replacement cost in strong and desirable submarkets," said Mike Cacciatore, Principal for Argyle Real Estate Partners. "By being within walking distance to Publix, 30K SF of quality retail, and A-rated public schools, Newbrook offers access to an unparalleled, walkable community that is and will remain desirable to prospective tenants over the long term." 

