Argyle Real Estate Partners Names Mike Cacciatore as Partner to Drive Company Growth

TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argyle Real Estate Partners (Argyle), a real estate investment firm focused on multifamily acquisitions in the southeast and Texas, today announced the promotion of Mike Cacciatore from Principal to Partner for Argyle Real Estate Partners.

Mike joined Argyle Real Estate Partners in February 2023 as Principal and has since played an integral role in building the Company's AUM to over $320MM since its inception. Under Mike's leadership, the portfolio, currently comprised of 1,300+ units, has made several strategic investments in primary markets including Tampa, Charlotte, Nashville and Charleston, expanding the firm's market presence and demonstrating its ability to execute complex acquisitions in key markets. During his time with the Company, Mike has also been pivotal in expanding the company's strategic alliances by fostering key relationships with equity partners, lenders, and commercial real estate brokers within the industry.

"Mike's contributions and ability to expand our portfolio and market presence has been a tremendous asset to Argyle's success story especially in a market that continues to correct itself and stabilize," said Ryan Reyes, CEO of Argyle. "We're confident that the passion and tenacity he has brought to his role as Principal will continue in his new role as Partner and are excited to see all that he'll accomplish in the near future."

In his role as Partner, Mike will continue to build the Company's pipeline and spearhead acquisition activity on behalf of the Company, while developing new industry relationships that strategically drive the Company's growth.

Prior to Argyle, Mike served as the Director of Acquisitions for the US arm of a Switzerland-based real estate investment firm where he assisted in the acquisition of over $700MM of multifamily assets (5,100 units) in three years. He launched his career in Raymond James's real estate investment banking group. Mike received his B.S. degree in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

