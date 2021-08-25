Arhaus Introduces Fall 2021 Collection

'Inspiration and Intention' presents hundreds of new arrivals brought to life by Arhaus' global artisan partners, approached with the same attention to detail for which the brand is known. From the preserved, salvaged wood which takes shape through the Leandro Spalted Oak Collection to the fire-forged pendants within the Recycled Metal Pendant Collection, the newest creations from Arhaus emphasize purposeful material selection that evoke natural splendor.

"Fall is a dynamic time of transition in nature and in life, with the elements in our homes deserving the same type of reflection," said John Reed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arhaus. "I believe home is a place of constant evolution, which is why our team at Arhaus never stops seeking new ways to stir the imagination with new works of art made of the most beautiful materials on Earth."

'Inspiration and Intention' also unveils a selection of new and exciting seating from the brand, with sculptural silhouettes that seamlessly merge the worlds of comfort and style. The Fresno Swivel Chair, handcrafted and upholstered by artisans in North Carolina, underlines casual luxury and the importance of statement making, while the Wesley Leather Chair promises a touch of mid-century aesthetic to any arrangement. Dining room seating upgrades complete the picture with Evie Dining Chairs evoking a traditional and rustic Italian charm by way of handwoven seagrass seats, and the Kirsten Dining Chair offering an elevated seat at the table thanks to Crypton® Performance Fabric upholstery.

With the holidays around the corner, Arhaus further provides a preview of what's to come for its Holiday 2021 Collection within its Fall catalog, The 2021 Style Issue. From garland that gently amplifies the mantle to decorative accessories that naturally complement any room, the brand invites you to be inspired by the simple touches that make a big impact this holiday season.

Additional highlights from Arhaus' new and expanded collections for fall include:

Carrinna Collection : Light and dark are juxtaposed against each other across the collection's dining and coffee tables, which feature rounded edges and angular lines. Handcrafted in Mexico , the spalted oak Carrinna Dining Table is now available in sun-bleached Ligera.

: Light and dark are juxtaposed against each other across the collection's dining and coffee tables, which feature rounded edges and angular lines. Handcrafted in , the spalted oak Carrinna Dining Table is now available in sun-bleached Ligera. Acacius Collection : Reclaimed wood and naturally weathered iron are combined for the collection's one-of-a-kind works of art. Handcrafted by Mexican artisans, the Acacius collection now includes coffee tables, consoles, and an oval dining table.

: Reclaimed wood and naturally weathered iron are combined for the collection's one-of-a-kind works of art. Handcrafted by Mexican artisans, the Acacius collection now includes coffee tables, consoles, and an oval dining table. Leandro Spalted Oak Collection : Wood is salvaged at just the right moment to halt the natural phenomenon of rare spalted oak, which is then artisan-crafted into desks, tables and bookcases to perfectly preserve the beauty.

: Wood is salvaged at just the right moment to halt the natural phenomenon of rare spalted oak, which is then artisan-crafted into desks, tables and bookcases to perfectly preserve the beauty. Recycled Metal Pendant Collection: Handcrafted by artisans in Mexico , these solid pieces of recycled copper and brass-plated aluminum are forged in fire, an intense process that creates extraordinary patinas. Then, each pendant is hammered by hand, creating distinctly shaped lighting with one-of-a-kind style.

To discover and shop Arhaus' hundreds of new arrivals available now, visit Arhaus.com/Fall2021.

About Arhaus

Arhaus offers globally inspired, heirloom quality furniture and décor for the entire home – both indoors and out. Family-founded in 1986 in Cleveland, OH, Jack and John Reed made a commitment on day one to never source wood from rainforests and to protect the Earth's resources whenever possible. Now, with 70+ store locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary design services, and robust custom-design capabilities, Arhaus has grown to become an industry leader in innovative practices and inspired design. For more information, visit arhaus.com.

