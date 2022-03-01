ARHAUS INTRODUCES OUTDOOR 2022 COLLECTION

"Of all the places our team has traveled, few are more special to us than the Greek Isles," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "From the fabled white buildings resting on the coastlines to the stunning blue horizon, this collection opens the door to infinite design inspiration, where laughter can linger on the breeze and the days stretch out as endlessly as the views — right in the comfort of your own backyard."

The vibrant shades of Greece's shores and natural splendor are brought to life with the color palette expressed across the collection's wide variety of outdoor décor ranging from lighting and performance rugs to solutions for both shade and fire . New artisan-crafted pillows and poufs are offered in cobalt and sapphire blues that capture the rippling Aegean waters, while an eclectic assortment of accent furniture , throw blankets and entertaining essentials arrive in warm neutrals inspired by the shades of the stone shorelines as the sun sinks toward the waterline.

From the handwoven wicker of the Paros Collection to the sleek lines of the contemporary Naxos Collection , Arhaus' new outdoor furniture offerings serve as the ideal foundation for the Grecian colors to shine through, with expanded categories including dining tables , sofas , sectionals , lounges and chairs .

Continuing its commitment to luxurious pieces made for everyday life, Arhaus joins sophistication and durability through intentional design using high-quality, all-weather materials that are built to last. InsideOut Performance Fabrics® make any piece feel like home, such as the expanded Melbourne Collection , available in new shades and silhouettes, and the Canyon Outdoor Collection , available in teak or all-weather aluminum finishes.

More highlights from Arhaus' 2022 Outdoor Collection include:

Milos Collection : The classic shape and curved silhouette is simple, timeless, and made for cozy, fireside moments and memorable gatherings. Available in dining and lounge options.

: The classic shape and curved silhouette is simple, timeless, and made for cozy, fireside moments and memorable gatherings. Available in dining and lounge options. Crew Hanging Chair : An unforgettable seat woven from all-weather wicker and suspended from braided rope to sway in the breeze.

: An unforgettable seat woven from all-weather wicker and suspended from braided rope to sway in the breeze. Porto Sectional : Inspired by the pristine beauty of a sun-soaked beach, the Porto Sectional brings the best of comfort and modernity with channel-back detailing and modular design to easily fit any space.

: Inspired by the pristine beauty of a sun-soaked beach, the Porto Sectional brings the best of comfort and modernity with channel-back detailing and modular design to easily fit any space. Coburn Outdoor Collection : An indoor sectional so loved that Arhaus reimagined the design for the outdoors with modular pieces that can be rearranged as often as the tide comes in.

: An indoor sectional so loved that Arhaus reimagined the design for the outdoors with modular pieces that can be rearranged as often as the tide comes in. Adones Collection : Inspired by 5th century B.C. Greek Klismos design, the Adones Outdoor Collection introduces modern styling to traditional aesthetics for a versatile, transitional look.

: Inspired by 5th century B.C. Greek Klismos design, the Adones Outdoor Collection introduces modern styling to traditional aesthetics for a versatile, transitional look. Beach Towels and Outdoor Throws: Warm up by the fire or dry off by the sea with a new assortment of beach towels and throws.

New Arrivals from the Outdoor 2022 Collection are now available to order at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide. For more inspiration and to discover the latest Outdoor Living issue in full, the journey continues at Arhaus.com/catalog .

