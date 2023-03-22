ARHAUS INTRODUCES OUTDOOR 2023 COLLECTION

Offering an inspirational escape to coastlines near and far, Arhaus' outdoor introductions embrace quality and style for every journey ahead

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, debuts its Outdoor 2023 Collection, 'Currents'. Paying homage to inspiring shores and coastlines from Costa Rica to New England, 'Currents' presents the brand's assortment of new and enduring creations through a lens of natural beauty. The complete collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 80 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

"Of all the journeys we take, the most fulfilling are those that send us home with memories of places that inspire us for years to come," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "At Arhaus, we share the fresh outlooks we gain during our travels by partnering with artisans across the globe who craft authentic collections that bring the best experiences and design to outdoor living at home. Within the pages of 'Currents', we aim to transport you to our favorite shores and coastlines while encouraging you to cultivate a paradise that is uniquely yours."

From furnishings built to weather the elements to accents that ease into any setting, 'Currents' is an invitation to experience the best of outdoor living through an array of versatile pieces spanning a variety of design styles and aesthetics. All-weather teak shines throughout the new Corfu Collection with handcrafted planking along expansive dining tabletops, while the new Roos Seating Collection fuses teak and wicker in high-low toned seating. The all-new Newport Collection continues to highlight mixed materials, pairing natural teak frames with handwoven, all-weather rope across sophisticated tables, sofas, and chairs, while beloved collections such as Fresno and Canyon expand with timeless, quality seating and tables made to last.

This season, Arhaus also introduces its Mix & Match Outdoor Dining Collection with the opportunity to create a table that's tailored for any space, allowing the choice of four tabletop finishes, three sizes, two shapes, and two base styles. New collections like the 1920s-inspired Puebla and the meticulously woven Leon offer a selection of seating to pair with a custom table or one of many table introductions such as the Montego Outdoor Dining Table in Teak , making each moment for gathering one to remember.

In addition to an impressive range of new furniture offerings, Arhaus expands on its array of outdoor accents with all-new pillows and throws in natural tones and inviting textures, as well as vases and baskets in a variety of silhouettes, sizes, and textures to enhance the ambiance of a personal oasis. Global inspiration also journeys to new planter introductions, notably the Rooster Planters discovered by Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO, John Reed, which are hand-sculpted and hand-painted by Mexican artisans ensuring no two are alike.

Additional Arhaus outdoor introductions and expanded collections include:

New Arrivals from the Outdoor 2023 Collection are now available to order at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide . For more inspiration and to experience 'Currents' in full, continue exploring at Arhaus.com/catalogs.

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 80 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

