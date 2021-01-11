Arhaus Introduces Spring 2021 Collection

Featuring over 500 new products, the Spring 2021 Collection invites you to elevate the ordinary and breathe new life into your home. From the lush green of fresh leaves and spring blossoms to the deeply grained, rich tones of solid wood, the collection celebrates the beauty of nature.

"At Arhaus, we have always looked to the natural environment for inspiration," said John Reed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arhaus. "We decided on day one to never use wood harvested from the rainforest, and we have kept that promise for 35 years. As we enter a milestone 35th year, it seems only fitting to launch a collection that celebrates the beauty of our planet with a promise to make the world a little greener."

Arhaus works with artisans around the world to use sustainably sourced, reclaimed and natural materials whenever possible. From upholstery workshops nestled in the foothills of North Carolina to family furniture-making dynasties in Italy, the company partners with artisans to create products that can only be found at Arhaus. It's a difference you can see and feel, an exceptional level of quality that can only come from hand-carving, hand-stitching and hand-finishing every piece.

"I have always believed that differences should be celebrated. The uniqueness of every artisan-made piece is what makes it a beautiful work of art," said Reed. "Some of our partnerships have spanned generations and it now feels like we're working with family who just happen to live all around the world," said Reed. "Hand-crafted furniture is a true labor of love. Each detail unmatched. They're creating works of art as authentic as the families who gather around them, which is a beautiful thing."

New Collection Highlights:

Jacob Dining Collection – With tabletops handcrafted by Amish woodworkers from solid American walnut or white oak, the collection features clean lines and the organic beauty of natural wood.

Amalfi Collection – Artfully crafted in a family-owned workshop in Italy, this vintage-inspired collection is handmade by master artisans from solid poplar and veneers, using traditional techniques passed down from one generation to the next to hand-distress and hand-paint finishes layered with paint, tempera, glaze and stain.

Harper Collection – Modern, modular seating takes shape in the form of soft, serpentine silhouettes. Craftsman-built from solid sustainably sourced hardwood, the Harper Collection is generously padded with eco-friendly foam and upholstered by hand in luxurious velvet for a relaxing "sink-into" feel—made in America, exclusively for Arhaus by the same upholstery partners the brand has been working with in North Carolina for 35 years.

Brock Bedroom Collection – A modern twist on classic bedroom styles, elegantly designed with clean lines and a deep finish. Handcrafted from solid ash wood and ash veneers, which are hand-stained, sealed, and lacquered by Indonesian artisans, each piece is finished with delicate brass details to elevate Brock's understated style.

Acacius Coffee Table – The newest addition to the Acacius Collection, which combines reclaimed wood with weathered metal—creating a unique centerpiece for your home's gathering space. Made by artisans in Mexico, panels of solid iron are left outside in the elements to naturally oxidize. Then, each piece is molded around the natural shape of wood veneers from ethically salvaged yucca trees. No two are exactly alike.

Telluride Console – Handcrafted from deeply grained Mexican oak and naturally oxidized steel, our Telluride Collection is as stunning as it is unique. Steel panels, left outside to weather, achieve an authentically distressed patina, while Mexican oak is lacquered to bring out its natural features. With artisan-made mortise-and-tenon joinery, Telluride tells the story of craftsmanship and natural beauty.

Shop the Spring 2021 Catalog to discover 'In Bloom' in full and visit www.Arhaus.com for more.

About Arhaus

Arhaus offers globally inspired, heirloom quality furniture and décor for the entire home – both indoors and out. Family-founded in 1986 in Cleveland, OH, Jack and John Reed made a commitment on day one to never source wood from rainforests and to protect the Earth's resources whenever possible. Now, with 70+ store locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary design services, and robust custom-design capabilities, Arhaus has grown to become an industry leader in innovative practices and inspired design. For more information, visit arhaus.com.

PR Contact:

THE CONSULTANCY PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Arhaus, LLC

Related Links

www.arhaus.com

