ARHAUS PARTNERS WITH THE SURF LODGE TO OUTFIT THE MONTAUK PROPERTY'S BEACHFRONT

Arhaus' artisan-crafted furnishings bring a revived energy to the summer destination's buzzy waterside lounge area, marking its first complete refresh in more than six years

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, and The Surf Lodge , Montauk's sought-after destination for locals and visitors alike, collaborated on an exterior refresh, outfitting the property's Fort Pond beachfront with Arhaus furnishings from the brand's latest Outdoor Collection . The complete assortment of Arhaus pieces showcased at The Surf Lodge is available at Arhaus.com/TheSurfLodge .

Photo Courtesy of Arhaus and The Surf Lodge

"Community and timeless design are what inspire us at Arhaus, and we are thrilled to celebrate these values through our partnership with The Surf Lodge," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "We are always seeking new ways to think beyond the four walls of the home to create elevated and welcoming spaces where friends, family, and neighbors can gather. Collaborating with The Surf Lodge team has been an inspiring partnership, one that demonstrates how beauty can be found in every corner and how simple pleasures are best when shared."

Arhaus' one-of-a-kind assortment stretches across The Surf Lodge's beach and adjacent private dining deck, thoughtfully situated for comfort, versatility, and good times. From the solid teak construction of the Canyon Collection's sofas , tables , and dining benches to the hand-sculpted Antique White Garden Stools and all-weather Porto Ottomans , the curated selection speaks to Arhaus' and The Surf Lodge's shared vision to spotlight natural beauty and seek endless inspiration.

"I fell in love with Arhaus for its artisan craftsmanship," said Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director, The Surf Lodge. "There's a cleanness and sophistication you don't see everywhere. This sensibility allowed us to design a space that's modern yet warm, while remaining true to our natural surroundings and who we are. I wanted to elevate the experience while still bringing out the best of Montauk, which is different from Southampton or other coastal towns. It's true to Montauk and its heritage."

The refresh is a first in more than six years and comes at a time when The Surf Lodge is experiencing its busiest season to date, offering guests the opportunity to embrace Arhaus' heirloom quality and timeless style—qualities that seamlessly complement the lifestyle locale's affinity for bringing together the beauty and culture of Montauk to enjoy ocean views, sustainable and locally sourced eats, and the best music and entertainment in town.

"The Surf Lodge and Arhaus tell a magical story together," continued Cardoso. "From where we started thirteen years ago to how we've continued to grow each season, we've evolved with our community in an organic way that continuously spotlights the beauty of Montauk. Incorporating Arhaus' authentic and artisanal spirit into the property only adds to this approachability, while maintaining the momentum to keep people excited year after year."

The Surf Lodge's new look includes custom artwork including a mural designed by Brazilian street artist Tarsila Schubert , which serves as a colorful backdrop for guests to enjoy live music as part of the venue's Summer of Love performance lineup this year.

For the first time, The Surf Lodge will continue its programming and concert series past Labor Day and will culminate its Summer 2022 season with a pop-up presented by Arhaus at The Surf Lodge boutique from September 20th through October 2nd, where visitors can shop an assortment of décor from the brand's new fall collection, followed by an Arhaus-sponsored concert on Saturday, October 1st.

To learn more about Arhaus' collaboration with The Surf Lodge and to shop the look, visit Arhaus.com/TheSurfLodge .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With 80 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service.

About The Surf Lodge

The Surf Lodge hotel, restaurant and bar has become one of the most sought-after destinations for both local and international travelers alike, offering an escape to the sweet, spirited nature of endless summer. The signature restaurant works with local fishermen and farmers to source the freshest and most seasonal ingredients, offering a truly unique dining experience. The summer concert series features a rolling roster of fresh artists and old friends, like Willie Nelson, all set to the majestic Montauk sunsets over Fort Pond. With its timeless character and true bohemian spirit, The Surf Lodge has paid close attention to every detail to create an ambience that parallels the easy, dream-like quality of Montauk and its locals.

