Ari & Elle App Launches To Bring People Closer Together Through Customized Gift-Giving

"Being a young entrepreneur, I am strapped for time when it comes to buying gifts for my loved ones; however, it is still important for me to give something that shows I know what my friends and family like," said Shai Eisenman, founder and creator of Ari & Elle. "I used to turn to the Internet for a solution, only to find it took longer for me to visit different sites to compile a thoughtful gift. I decided to launch Ari & Elle to offer a shopping alternative that would enable people like me to easily find lavish, personalized options that show how much we truly care."

Ari & Elle's experience begins with two simple questions: who the recipient is and what is the occasion. Based on the response, the user is matched with a virtually automated gifting expert who instantly curates several options based on interests and budget. Each elegant gift box contains two to eight high-end, on-trend products that come together to tell a story in a beautifully hand-wrapped box.

With more than 800 gift box combinations and 70 brand partners ranging in price from $50 to $850, today's modern shoppers are guaranteed to find the best products and experiences in less than 10 minutes.

For more information or to speak with Shai Eisenman, please contact Havas Formula at AriElle@havasformula.com.

About Ari & Elle

Founded in 2018 by 26-year-old entrepreneur Shai Eisenman, Ari & Elle helps users find meaningful and thoughtful gifts for any relationship and occasion. With more than 800 gift box combinations and more than 70 featured high-end brand partners, Ari & Elle is the perfect solution for those who want to show a true appreciation for and understanding of the recipient, but don't have time to shop various stores or sites. This one-stop solution offers free shipping and returns on all orders and is available on iOS.

For more information, please visit www.ari-elle.com or find the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ari--elle-app-launches-to-bring-people-closer-together-through-customized-gift-giving-300642193.html

SOURCE Ari & Elle