ARI and Enel X Align to Electrify GlaxoSmithKline's Fleet

"Electric vehicles continue to generate a significant amount of interest as a growing number of organizations look to integrate these vehicles into their fleet mix as part of their company's overall sustainability strategy," said Emily Graham, Holman's Director of Sustainability. "I think it is safe to say it's no longer a question of if EVs will play a significant role in fleet operations, but more so what's the speed at which it happens. As we explore potential electrification projects with our customers, it's a very consultative conversation and being able to align with premier providers from across the industry such as Enel X makes implementing a comprehensive sustainability program as seamless as possible for fleet operators."

Together, ARI and Enel X, with installation support from Qmerit, are providing GSK with a turnkey fleet management and sustainability solution. The initiative began with a thorough analysis of historical and real-time fleet data, allowing ARI and GSK to prioritize the vehicles and drivers ideally suited to transition to EV units. ARI is also facilitating the ordering and delivery of the electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles to align with the strategic charging applications provided by Enel X.

The scope of the infrastructure project includes JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNetFleet IoT software to help effectively manage the electric vehicle fleet. JuiceBox smart EV charging stations can be scheduled to utilize off-peak charging which delivers energy cost savings and reduces strain on the power grid during peak periods. This provides GSK employees with a convenient, hassle-free charging experience while also reducing GSK's fleet operating costs throughout the lifecycle of the electric vehicles.

"As more corporate fleets and rental car companies choose to go electric, these businesses will play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition of millions of cars and trucks to zero-emission," said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of e-Mobility, Enel X North America. "We are thrilled to collaborate with ARI and Holman to help support GSK's fleet electrification goals and look forward to scaling smart charging services across their portfolio of vehicles and use cases. Through this project, we're providing an intelligent, comprehensive sustainability solution that will deliver tangible environmental and economic results."

Enel X has deployed approximately 230,000 charging ports worldwide and is the preferred energy services provider for more than 10,000 organizations at 35,000 locations across the globe, including fleet electrification collaborations with several industry leaders across the pharmaceutical, transportation, and energy sectors to name a few. This project with ARI highlights GSK's commitment to providing the cleanest, most convenient charging solution for its fleet and drivers.

"As a global science-based healthcare company, GSK knows the importance of protecting and restoring the planet's health in order to protect and improve people's health," said Henry Rogers, Director of Fleet, GSK. "Our goal is to have a net zero impact on climate by 2030, and the EV100 initiative aims to deliver benefits to both climate and health by reducing air pollution from vehicles. This is an exciting step for our commercial fleet that also provides a seamless experience for our people."

In light of ongoing environmental concerns, a growing number of governments and organizations around the world continue to stress the importance of reaching net-zero emissions. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, approximately 29 percent in the United States. With corporate fleet vehicles accounting for nearly 20 percent of total registered vehicles, transitioning these units to electric vehicles is increasingly important. Through the EV100 initiative, more than 100 organizations globally, including GlaxoSmithKline, have committed to transition nearly 5 million vehicles to EVs by 2030.

