ARI and Holman Enterprises Announce Executive Appointments

Over a near 30 year career at ARI, White has held a number of progressive leadership positions including Vice President of Operations, and most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will now be responsible for all ARI operations globally, including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and Mexico.

"It's an honor to lead an organization which is known throughout the fleet industry for a relentless commitment to service, coupled with leading edge technology," says White. "With the support of an incredibly talented team, we're going to build on these successes to continue to drive value from our customers' fleet operations."

White assumes the role from Chris Conroy who will now focus exclusively on the position of President and CEO of Holman Business Services, a fleet and automotive services group which includes ARI, Auto Truck Group, a leading truck and equipment upfitter and fabricator; as well as Holman Parts Distribution, a provider of OEM parts and components.

"Bob's leadership has been instrumental in helping ARI grow from a mid-market position to become a global leader in providing fleet services and technology," says Conroy. "I know he and his team will be critical in advancing our strategy and goal of providing an integrated offering of products and services to the fleet market."

To further support ARI's continued growth, the company has named three executive vice presidents.

Mark Bryan has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Bryan most recently served as Senior Vice President of the company's European operations, which included the integration of a number of acquisitions that led to ARI's expansion into that market. He will now lead ARI's fleet management, supply chain, and product management teams globally. He will also act as a key member of the larger Holman technology team to ensure ARI continues to bring fleet technology innovations to the market. Bryan joined the company in 2007 after spending nearly 20 years in leasing industry.

Rick Tousaw has been named to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, which includes responsibility for new business development and client relations globally. Tousaw most recently headed the company's Canadian operations, where he oversaw a multi-site facilities expansion strategy and worked to strengthen ARI's market position and offerings. Tousaw joined ARI in 2010 after nearly 20 years of successful sales and marketing leadership in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries.

Gernot Leinenbach has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Holman Business Services. Along with the respective company leaders, Leinenbach will oversee finance and strategy initiatives for ARI, Auto Truck Group, and Holman Parts Distribution. Leinenbach joined ARI in 2016 as Group CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance after serving in senior financial roles at Microsoft and BMW both in Europe and North America.

About ARI

ARI, a Holman Enterprises company, has revolutionized fleet management with technology that enables organizations around the world to realize new levels of efficiency and value by leveraging the power of data through the ARI insights® portal. Founded in 1948, ARI, now the largest family owned company in the industry, has continuously uncovered new ways for fleet managers to translate their fleets' data into decreased costs and improved driver safety. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, ARI manages more than 1.5 million vehicles in North America, the UK and Europe and, together with its strategic partners, 3 million vehicles worldwide. Learn more at ARIFleet.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Holman Enterprises

Holman Enterprises is a global organization that has provided trusted automotive services for more than 90 years by training, empowering, and rewarding exceptional people; by earning the loyalty and exceeding the expectations of each and every customer; and by giving back to the communities that support their success. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Holman encompasses multiple businesses that support diverse sectors of the automotive market: Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States; Steward Financial Services, an auto retail finance company; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national multi-brand powertrain parts distributor; Auto Truck Group, a truck up-fitting business; and ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America. This family-owned enterprise engages more than 6,400 employees. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ari-and-holman-enterprises-announce-executive-appointments-300635421.html

SOURCE ARI

Related Links

http://www.arifleet.com

