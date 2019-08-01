Ari Berger to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director to Lead the Retail Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Ari Berger will join the Firm's Investment Banking business in October as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Berger, who will be based in New York, will join Evercore's Global Consumer Retail Group to lead its Retail effort.

Mr. Berger will join from Barclays, where he was a Managing Director in its Consumer Retail Group. With more than twenty years in the industry, Mr. Berger has extensive experience across the full spectrum of investment banking transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, defense advisory and restructurings. Prior to joining Barclays in 2008, Mr. Berger worked for ten years in the respective Retail Groups of Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse. Mr. Berger has been a trusted advisor on a number of notable transactions, including the sale of Supervalu to United Natural Foods, the sale of Save-A-Lot to Onex, the sale of Mattress Firm to Steinhoff, the sale of Grocery Outlet to Hellman & Friedman, the sale of Yankee Candle to Jarden, and the sale of Dollar General to KKR.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "We are pleased that Ari will be joining us as it has long been a strategic priority of Evercore to build a leading franchise in the Retail industry, which is a natural complement to our established and growing Consumer Practice and has been experiencing significant consolidation and transformation in recent years."

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman, added, "Ari has built a strong reputation as a leading advisor in this sector, with a long and successful track record of advising clients on marquee transactions. We are thrilled to have a banker of his caliber and integrity join Evercore to drive our Retail effort."

Mr. Berger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Mathematics from Duke University.

