Ari Gunzburg Publishes Debut Motivational Book, The Little Book of Greatness

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New motivational book written by Ari Gunzburg and published by MindSpark. Book is written as a story to illustrate concept of the 5 Keys To Greatness. Book is available as an ebook and as a paperback.

The Little Book Of Greatness on wood background Ari Gunzburg, author of The Little Book Of Greatness and the 5 Keys To Greatness

The Little Book Of Greatness https://littlebookofgreatness.com tells over the story of David, a protagonist who is fed up, stressed out, and overwhelmed. As he contemplates life while standing on a cliff, a man approaches who sends David on a quest to find answers and to create a more meaningful life. As David works through his journey, he learns about the 5 Keys To Greatness and how they can help him unlock his destiny.

Book is well-received by readers since publication. Dr. Jonathan Lasson, author of The Guilt Trap, wrote, "It is not very often that I come across a book that speaks to me...the book has a Mitch Albom feel to it. It is psychological, spiritual and most importantly, WISE."

"I never planned to write this book," says Ari Gunzburg, the author. "My plan was to write a different book entirely, one that addresses similar concerns but is missing the 5 Keys To Greatness. Then I drove 9000 miles in one summer, and wasn't able to write a word–but instead conceived of the 5 Keys To Greatness, and this book was born."

While The Little Book Of Greatness is the author's first non-fiction book, Ari Gunzburg has a number of children's books currently available as well, including two books to talk to little children about the coronavirus pandemic.

About Ari Gunzburg

Ari Gunzburg is a rising new star in personal growth. As an award-winning international speaker, Ari motivates audiences using personal stories filled with triumph and travail, tragedy and transformation. Ari brings this energy to all projects he is involved in, including his debut non-fiction story about achieving the greatness within.

Ari Gunzburg is available for interviews on all media and as a guest writer.

