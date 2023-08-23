Ari Kellen Joins Water Street Healthcare Partners

Health care executive to focus on identifying firm's next specialty pharma investment

CHICAGO , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners announced today that Dr. Ari Kellen has joined its team to help identify the health care firm's next specialty pharmaceutical investment. Dr. Kellen will work with Joseph C. Papa to spearhead Water Street's search for businesses interested in a partner to advance their goals for their medical technologies and products. Water Street has committed more than $500 million to the initiative.

Ari Kellen will focus on identifying Water Street's next specialty pharmaceutical investment.
Dr. Kellen has dedicated most of his career to advising leaders on growing their health care businesses. During his 20+ years with McKinsey & Company, he specialized in collaborating with pharmaceutical, medical device, and health care services companies. He also advanced numerous research and development product initiatives while leading multi-billion-dollar businesses across Bausch Health. Dr. Kellen began his career as a practicing physician. He earned his medical and business administration degrees from Witwatersrand University in South Africa.

"There is a vast spectrum of medical technologies and products currently in development that can make a meaningful difference in people's lives. We want to find businesses that are interested in a strategic partnership, where we can contribute our industry knowledge and experience as well as our capital, to accelerate their goals for bringing their products to market and into the hands of patients who need them," said Dr. Kellen.

Dr. Kellen will work with Mr. Papa to advance Water Street's discussions with founders and leadership teams of specialty pharmaceutical businesses. Water Street is also pursuing new investments in companies specializing in life sciences, medical diagnostics and products, and health care services.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm has completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 40+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry experience and network of resources to support their growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

