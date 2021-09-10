Ari Lennox Salutes Her Favorite Iconic Divas With New Riveting Video “Pressure”

The GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter has been collaborating with some of music's elite talents. Recently, Ari was spotted in the studio with revered luminaries Missy Elliott, The Neptunes, Babyface and Dallas Austin. Ari isn't shying away from delivering stellar guest appearances.

This year, she's teamed up with Jazmine Sullivan ("On It"), Lucky Daye ("Access Denied"), and Queen Naija ("Set Him Up"). On the performance side, Ari has also displayed excellence, flaunting her unmatched stage presence. First, she accompanied Jazmine Sullivan at the 2021 BET Awards to perform "On It." Recently, Ari served as the main headliner at 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, where she delivered a scintillating set highlighted by a surprise appearance from J. Cole for her platinum-selling single "Shea Butter Baby."

Ari is still reeling from an exciting 2020, courtesy of her three-track Shea Butter Baby EP, gracing features from Smino and Doja Cat. This fall, Ari has lined up a string of performances including stops at H.E.R's Lights On Festival in California and New York, Atlanta's One Music Fest, and Dreamville On The Rocks show at Denver's historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. She'll conclude her run with a performance at Day N Vegas on Nov. 12.

