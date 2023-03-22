Ari Lewis Invited to Serve on the US EPA Science Advisory Board Environmental Justice Screen Review Panel

Gradient scientist Ari Lewis appointed to US EPA Science Advisory Board (SAB) EJScreen Review Panel

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) recently announced appointments to its Science Advisory Board (SAB) ad hoc review panel for EJScreen, its new environmental justice (EJ) screening and mapping tool. Gradient scientist Ari Lewis, M.S., was selected to serve as one of nineteen panel members.

According to the US EPA Environmental Justice website, EJ is "the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies." The new EJScreen tool was developed to help US EPA meet its responsibilities toward EJ, by using the mapping and screening tool to access and compare valuable information about a specific area's environmental and demographic socioeconomic indicators. The SAB EJScreen Review Panel is an ad hoc panel of scientific experts chosen to provide input on the methodology, calculations, and other components of the tool.

See a list of the EJScreen Review Panel members here.

US EPA established the SAB "to provide independent scientific and technical advice to the EPA Administrator on the scientific and technical basis for agency positions and regulations" under the Environmental Research, Development, and Demonstration Authorization Act (ERDDAA).

Ari Lewis is a principal with expertise in toxicology and risk assessment. She has applied her toxicology expertise across a wide range of chemical stewardship issues and is especially interested in cumulative risk assessment, which includes the consideration of non-chemical stressors (i.e., social factors) in vulnerable populations.

