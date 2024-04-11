Aria Care Partners Adds Podiatry to its Service Lines and Names Podiatry Chief Medical Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners has added onsite podiatry services for skilled nursing facilities (SNF) to its growing care delivery roster. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to a comprehensive set of care offerings that SNFs can engage both individually and as a convenient service bundle. In conjunction with the move, Elisa Lear-Rayborn, DPM has been named Chief Medical Officer of Podiatry.

The onsite podiatry program encompasses a full range of nail care, diabetic foot care, and treatment of injuries and conditions such as corns, calluses, and wounds. As with Aria Care Partners' dental, hearing, and vision services, podiatrists and clinical staff conduct regular checkups and provide needed care as well as manage clinical documentation, billing, and other administrative functions. These professionals become a valuable extension of the facility's own care team, and they assist with support and education for residents and families.

Dr. Lear-Rayborn graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and completed residency at Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University. She brings extensive leadership and clinical practice experience in podiatry and foot and ankle surgery. She comes to Aria Care Partners from Alaskan Legacy Podiatric Foot & Ankle Specialist in Anchorage. Dr. Lear-Rayborn has also authored research articles in medical journals.

Each service line at Aria Care Partners is headed by a chief medical officer, demonstrating the depth of the company's aim for care excellence.

"Foot related problems are common among SNF residents and can be detrimental to their wellbeing," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "Our clients have asked us to extend our onsite services portfolio to cover this critical area. We are pleased to respond and delighted to have someone with Dr. Lear-Rayborn's credentials guiding our program."

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership in nearly 3,000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria understands the connection between dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. For more information, please visit www.ariacarepartners.com.

