Aria Care Partners Names New CFO and VP of Clinical Services

News provided by

Aria Care Partners

07 Sep, 2023, 12:09 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners announced the appointment of two executives to its leadership team to support the company's operations and expansion of services. Matt Oswald has been named chief financial officer and Stacy Gober, RN, BSN joins as vice president of clinical operations.

Oswald brings extensive senior-level healthcare and financial services experience managing a broad range of disciplines including financial planning and analysis, accounting, pricing, underwriting, real estate, treasury, tax, corporate development and strategy.  He most recently served as CFO of Avēsis, a provider of dental, vision and hearing benefits to government and commercial customers. Previous experience includes roles as VP of finance at Guardian Life, senior VP of finance at The Hartford, and director of corporate development at Aetna. Oswald holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political economy from the University of California, Berkeley.

Gober has been a registered nurse for 24 years with expertise in ambulatory surgery center (ASC) settings. She comes to Aria Care Partners from NVision Eye Centers, which operates 11 surgery centers in multiple states, serving as VP of ASC Operations. Prior positions include administrator at many multi-specialty and single-specialty ASCs in California. Her experience spans staff management and recruitment, quality, compliance, OR-efficiency and productivity, service expansion, corporate development, supply chain and other leadership functions. Her position represents the continued buildout of Aria Care Partners' senior clinical leadership, which includes chief medical officers heading the dental, vision, and hearing service lines. Gober earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix.

"The addition of Matt and Stacy is further evidence of the commitment to financial discipline, growth, and quality of care that our clients and skilled nursing facilities overall have come to expect of us," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "Both leaders contribute a depth of operational and strategic healthcare experience that will help us grow and respond to the changes in the industry." 

About Aria Care Partners 
Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership with nearly 3,000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, and hearing services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. For more information, please visit www.ariacarepartners.com.

Media Contact:
Allison Murphy
Director of Marketing Operations
(913) 594-3088
[email protected]

SOURCE Aria Care Partners

