Aria Care Partners Names New Chief Medical Officer of Dentistry

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Erin Rake, DDS, to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Dentistry. In this role, she will help spearhead the company's strategic initiatives and lead the dental clinical teams, which provide comprehensive onsite care for skilled nursing facilities.

Dr. Rake has a doctorate in dental surgery from the Indiana University School of Dentistry and is completing a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama. She has over 20 years of dental care experience that includes having served as a dental sciences educator at both Indiana University and the Marion County Health Department in Indiana. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Indiana Dental Association, the Indianapolis Dental District Society, and the Organization for Safety, Asepsis, and Prevention.

Dr. Rake noted that is she an ardent advocate for resident dental care because "improving oral health is vital to overall systemic health and general well-being. Every resident deserves the kind of compassionate and diligent care we all want for our families. I'm enthusiastic about providing such care through the Aria team."

"Dr. Rake brings deep clinical and administrative experience to our CMO team, and her empathy and respect for residents will guide our entire dental program," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "This appointment also confirms our commitment to having C-level medical professionals to maintain our dedication to compassionate, comprehensive, convenient care."

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership with nearly 3,000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. For more information, please visit www.ariacarepartners.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Murphy, Director of Marketing Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Aria Care Partners