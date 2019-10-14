Aria K. Krumwiede, CFA And Hunter P. Daniel, CFA Earn Distinguished CFP® Designation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, managing approximately $4 billion of assets for more than 1,000 clients, is proud to announce that Aria Krumwiede and Hunter Daniel have earned the designation of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®). They join our team of 18 other CFP® professionals – bringing the ratio to over one-third of the Dowling & Yahnke staff currently holding this designation.

To earn this designation, a candidate must pass the comprehensive CFP® Certification Examination. The examination includes case studies and client scenarios designed to test one's ability to correctly diagnose financial planning issues and apply one's knowledge of financial planning to real world circumstances. Candidates also complete a minimum of three years of full-time financial planning-related experience and adhere to the CFP® Board's Standards of Professional Conduct ethical and practice standards.

"Knowledge is one of D&Y's core values. We take great pride in the expertise and top-notch credentials of our advisors," said Will Beamer, President and Chief Investment Officer. "It is a massive responsibility to manage a client's life savings. Earning a CFP® designation demonstrates an individual's commitment to providing superior service, now and in the future."

Aria Krumwiede is a Lead Advisor and prudently advises her clients in the areas of investment management and financial planning, guiding them through the stages of wealth accumulation, distribution, and preservation. Hunter Daniel is a Portfolio Management Analyst and is responsible for daily trading, implementation and ongoing management of portfolios at Dowling & Yahnke.

About Dowling & Yahnke, LLC

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective ﬁnancial planning advice and investment management services designed for the ﬁnancial health of our clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages approximately $4 billion for more than 1,000 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonproﬁt organizations.

