ARIA Resort & Casino and JKS Restaurants Unveil Gymkhana, Bringing Indian Fine Dining to the Las Vegas Strip for the First Time

From its original home in Mayfair to its new location in Las Vegas, Gymkhana at ARIA brings the same spirit of timeless Indian fine dining that has captivated guests and celebrities alike in the U.K. Now, for the first time, guests can experience Gymkhana's award-winning cuisine and hospitality without crossing the Atlantic. More than a restaurant, Gymkhana offers a world-class dining experience—welcoming both enthusiasts of Indian cuisine and those seeking an extraordinary evening defined by exceptional food, design and service.

"Bringing Gymkhana to ARIA has been years in the making, and we are honored to have this prestigious restaurant as part of our culinary portfolio," said Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer for MGM Resorts. "We have partnered with the JKS team to deliver a best-in-class lifestyle experience for our guests—one that will not only elevate the city's food and beverage landscape but also bring an exciting new energy to The Strip's fine dining scene."

"We are grateful to work alongside renowned culinary leadership at MGM Resorts as we open Gymkhana in Las Vegas – one of the world's premier food cities," said Pavan Pardasani, Global Chief Executive Officer, JKS Restaurants. "ARIA is the perfect stage for the restaurant's next chapter as we share the brand's deeply rooted Indian hospitality with a global audience that values exceptional cuisine, first-class service and memorable dining experiences that make them return time and again."

Design

Designed by North End , the UK-based interior design studio led by Samuel Hosker, Gymkhana's interiors blend the intimacy of a London townhouse with the exuberance of Las Vegas. Guests enter through the signature green doors that immediately transport them into the iconic dining experience. The design draws inspiration from India's historic Gymkhana members' clubs and the grandeur of Indian private residences.

The 175-seat restaurant boasts rich jade green, polished dark timbers and brass accents inspired by the residential mansions of Kolkata. Deeper in the space, Kashmiri chili red ceilings, mirrored floral detailing and teal-accented paisley carpets evoke the sunlit vibrancy of Northern India.

As guests enter Gymkhana, they first step into the bar and lounge where exquisite design populates the space from floor to ceiling, featuring green Anaglypta wallpaper; Rajasthani cut-glass chandeliers that highlight the cane bar with its marquetry detail inlaid and deeply veined marble bar top; and antique mother-of-pearl-inspired bone inlay lamps. From there, guests get their first glimpse of the main dining room, which continues Gymkhana's design aesthetic, highlighted by five-finger parquet wood flooring and campaign-style furniture, including green leather and velvet banquette seating that carries throughout the space.

Tucked within the main dining room, The 42 Bar presents a refined, members-only vibe with its coral and blush pink-toned marble and crocodile skin burgundy leather five-seat bar. Low ceilings and cozy corners create an intimate, moody atmosphere. The intimate bar offers a relaxed yet stylish environment—perfect for cocktails, conversation and quiet indulgence.

Finally, the space flows into The Vault, a section of the dining space that offers 58 secluded seats and delivers a distinctive, atmospheric experience, reminiscent of the private clubs of India. Fluted dark timber paneling, deep red-hued leather and velvet banquettes, and brass accents create a rich, moody ambiance.

Culinary Experience

Created by JKS Co-Founder Karam Sethi and overseen by Gymkhana Las Vegas Executive Chef Srikant Kumar, the culinary menu takes inspiration from North India, with hints of the South and West. Flavors are bold, rooted in tradition and richly layered with spices sourced from India. The menu is divided into Appetizers, Kebabs & Tikkas, Curry & Biryani, and Sabzi.

Signature London favorites, including Tandoori Masala Lamb Chops, Morel Mushrooms & Truffle Pilaf, and Lasooni Wild Tiger Prawns are featured on the menu alongside dishes created exclusively for Las Vegas. A first for Gymkhana, the Las Vegas outpost offers dishes with beef, including Wagyu Keema Naan–a signature naan filled with spiced wagyu mince and served with cucumber and cumin raita–and the Beef Shortrib Pepper Fry, with tender short rib stir-fried with South Indian spices and coconut and served with flaky Malabar paratha.

Guests can round out their meal with decadent desserts, including Cardamom & Basmati Rice Kheer with a cardamom-infused rice pudding, figs, chikoo ice cream, rice tuile, pistachios and almonds, and the Mango Rasmalai–including sweet milk dumplings, mango and cardamom milk, and mango foam with rose petals.

Gymkhana guests may enjoy dishes a la carte or opt for the tasting menu, including a vegetarian option, while set menus are available for large-format feasts.

Beverage Program

Guests can expect a world-class beverage experience that complements the cuisine and is inspired by the celebrated cocktail traditions of India's historic member clubs. Alongside signature cocktails like the Bagheera, a green spicy mezcal margarita inspired by Chaprah, a bold Indian chutney made with ants from the jungles of India – the menu features the Gymkhana 'Punch Trolley Service,' a selection of large-serves presented tableside for up to eight people to share, and Reserve Cocktails – exceptional interpretations of classic and contemporary creations using premium spirits, such as The Boss Hog, Gymkhana's spin on an Old Fashioned.

Non-alcoholic offerings include creative twists on traditional Indian beverages, such as the refreshing Salted Lemon Nimbu Pani, Indian fresh lemonade with salted lemon and spiced salt, and the Alphonso Mango Lassi, a creamy yogurt drink made with India's prized mangoes and finished with pistachio.

The thoughtfully curated, 780-selection wine list, including 24 available by-the-glass, complements the beverage offerings. The list features renowned regions, including France—highlighting Burgundy and Bordeaux—along with Napa Valley and Germany. German whites, particularly Rieslings, are featured prominently, with some vintages dating back to 1971.

Due to high demand for Gymkhana, additional reservations for future dates will open on December 15. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Reservations can be made via SevenRooms or by calling ARIA Concierge at (702) 590-9520.

About ARIA Resort & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino is centrally located on the Las Vegas Strip and offers a wide range of amenities, including world-class dining at Gymkhana, Din Tai Fung, Carbone and CATCH, premium meeting and convention spaces, striking architecture, and sustainable design. Its unparalleled offerings also include a first-of-its-kind public Fine Art Collection, setting the standard for a new generation of resort experiences. ARIA is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information or reservations, visit ARIA.com , call toll-free at (866) 359-7757, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About JKS Restaurants

JKS Restaurants is a globally recognised UK-based hospitality group, celebrated for its creativity, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Founded in 2008 by siblings Jyotin, Karam, and Sunaina Sethi, JKS has shaped the dining landscape with a portfolio of 30 restaurants across the UK, Middle East, and U.S., including concepts created by the Sethis as well as those they partner and invest it. The group holds 6 Michelin Stars and 6 Michelin Bib Gourmands across its portfolio of Indian Restaurants (Trishna, Gymkhana & 42, Brigadiers, and Ambassadors Clubhouse), Fine Casual Restaurants (Berenjak, Hoppers, Plaza Khao Gaeng, and Speedboat Bar), and Chef-Led Restaurants (BiBi, Sabor, Legado, and Kitchen Table). Currently JKS is embarking on continued international expansion, focusing on North America and the Middle East. JKS Restaurants continues to set benchmarks for hospitality, blending food, design, and service to create experiences that are as memorable as they are diverse. For more information, visit www.jksrestaurants.com | @jks_restaurants.

