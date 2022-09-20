ARIA Resort & Casino Welcomes Proper Eats, an Elevated Food Hall, to Renowned Culinary Portfolio this Winter

Exceptional Global Cuisine and Exquisite Design

Unite at New Culinary Destination on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry trendsetter Clique Hospitality will bring together a collection of highly sought-after imports and only-in-Las Vegas destinations with Proper Eats, an elevated food hall serving eclectic cocktails and global cuisine opening in early winter. Set to the stunning architectural design of Alessandro Munge, Proper Eats will span 24,000 square feet on the second level promenade of ARIA Resort & Casino .

Architectural renderings and signature dish photography available for download here.

Clique, which is behind more than a dozen incomparable destinations in San Diego and Las Vegas, is curating 12 palate-pleasing concepts that include four of the company's own creations, plus several in-demand restaurants and bars. "This is a dream destination for me," said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality. "Our team is bringing together cocktails and cuisine from some of our favorite places in the world in one strikingly beautiful space in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip."

First to sign on among Proper Eats offerings are the first Seoul Bird outside of London; the only Wexler's Deli outside of Los Angeles; New York's breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality; and Clique's newly created Temaki, serving fresh, innovative handrolls and other modern sushi dishes.

ARIA President & COO Anton Nikodemus said, "The addition of Proper Eats to ARIA's food and beverage portfolio will deliver a fun and lively communal dining experience to our resort. Every detail has been carefully curated – from creative concepts to venue design – bringing together a first-class culinary epicenter that is approachable with a variety of options to choose based on preference, taste, or mood. This, along with the collaborative partnership of visionaries at Clique Hospitality and Studio Munge, will elevate our food hall into a memorable destination for guests to return to time and again."

Seoul Bird was created by Judy Joo and Andrew Hales, who have worked together for over 10 years to create a number of exciting restaurants. Inspired by both Judy's Korean American heritage and the duo's food tours across South Korea, which have seen them eat their way from Seoul to Busan numerous times, Seoul Bird is built on the foundations of Korean cooking and flavors. Their passion for Korean food, particularly Korea's famous fried chicken, led them to create this unique concept, serving high quality chicken bursting with flavor.

Famous for tradition, craftsmanship and quality, Wexler's Deli serves old-school Jewish deli classics. Known for their handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon, Wexler's Deli is the only deli in Los Angeles to smoke and hand-slice all meat and fish in-house.

Bringing delicious egg-centric sandwiches from Manhattan to Las Vegas, Egghead offers a modern spin on the classic breakfast. Reflecting a nerdy, almost fanatical approach to the ideal egg sandwich, the signature dish is made on fresh-baked potato brioche bread, paired with eggs and cheese. Bolstered by an all-day menu of classic, contemporary comfort food, Egghead appeals equally to hotel guests and locals.

Inspired by the tradition of enjoying handrolls as they are prepared so the rice is warm and the fish is chilled, Temaki offers fresh sushi, made to order, highlighting sustainably caught seafood.

Italian Canadian designer Munge and his award-winning firm, Studio Munge, have designed Proper Eats blending modern simplicity with tailored sophistication for an energetic, stylish atmosphere. With an eye-appealing bar as the centerpiece, Proper Eats has been designed to encourage guests to wander from place to place.

Masi has partnered with hospitality leaders, Jason McLeod, culinary director of Proper Eats, and Oliver Wharton, founder of A Perfect Bite, to curate a collection of incomparable destinations for the design and culinary-focused food hall. Previously corporate executive chef of Consortium Holdings, McLeod is behind some of San Diego's top dining destinations including Born & Raised and Ironside Fish & Oyster. Wharton has long been one of the foremost hospitality experts in Las Vegas and has worked alongside renowned chefs, Jose Andres and Michael Mina, as well as has held pivotal roles within some of the city's hottest restaurants and clubs.

Clique has enhanced the hospitality landscapes of San Diego and Las Vegas through more than a dozen dining, cocktail and entertainment destinations including Lionfish Coastal Cuisine at the Pendry and Serēa in the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego; and The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails and Eight Cigar Lounge in Las Vegas.

Studio Munge is the fresh iteration of Munge's 20 years of experience creating extraordinary interiors. Driven to creating unforgettable design, Studio Munge has cultivated award-winning projects based on partnerships with the world's preeminent hotel and restaurant groups, development companies, and top chefs.

More information about Proper Eats is available at www.propereatslasvegas.com, as well as on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. More information about Seoul Bird is available at https://seoul-bird.co.uk/, as well as on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. More information about Wexler's Deli is available at https://wexlersdeli.com/, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. More information about Egghead is available at https://taogroup.com/venues/egghead-las-vegas/ and on Instagram. More information about Temaki is available at https://www.temakibarsushi.com/, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

About Proper Eats:

Industry trendsetter, Clique Hospitality, is bringing together exceptional global cuisine through a collection of highly sought-after imports and only-in-Las Vegas destinations with Proper Eats, an elevated food hall serving eclectic cocktails and cuisine opening in early winter. Set to the stunning architectural design of Alessandro Munge, Proper Eats will house 12 palate-pleasing concepts in 24,000 square feet on the second level promenade of ARIA Resort & Casino . They include the first Wexler's Deli outside of Los Angeles; London's famous Seoul Bird; and Clique's newest concept, Temaki, serving fresh, innovative handrolls and other modern sushi dishes.

About Clique Hospitality:

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi in 2014, has conceptualized nearly two dozen nightlife and dining destinations in San Diego and Las Vegas. The company's Las Vegas nightlife portfolio includes The Barbershop and CliQue Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Eight Cigar Lounge and Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas; and LIGHT Nightclub and DAYLIGHT Beachclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The company's Las Vegas dining portfolio includes Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina located at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino in Henderson; Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar and Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin; The Still Drafts, Crafts & Eats at The Mirage; and Tailgate Social at Palace Station Hotel and Casino. Clique Hospitality's San Diego restaurant portfolio includes Joya Kitchen, Bull & Bourbon, Lionfish Coastal Cuisine, Serea Coastal Cuisine and Temaki; and day and nightlife portfolio includes Elicit Lounge, Oxford Social Club, Retreat Pool and The Pool House. More information about Clique Hospitality and the company's full portfolio is available on the website at www.cliquehospitality.com .

About ARIA Resort & Casino:

ARIA Resort & Casino is a stunning AAA Five Diamond resort on The Strip featuring amenities including world-class dining experiences at Din Tai Fung, Carbone and CATCH, premium meeting and convention space, striking architecture and sustainable design. Combined with its unparalleled offerings, including the first-of-its-kind public Fine Art Collection, ARIA sets the bar for a new generation of resort experiences. ARIA is operated by MGM Resorts International ( NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ARIA.com, call toll free at (866) 359-7757 or find us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Proper Eats Food Hall