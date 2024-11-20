ARIA Supports Easyside's Mission to Empower Artists and Feed Communities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year ARIA Property Services is thankful for the opportunity to support Easyside, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing opportunities to artists in the form of studios and exhibitions, and offering resources to the local community through a bi-monthly food pantry and community-focused events.

Easyside - Deck the Hallways - ARIA

Easyside's facility on Lancaster Ave in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Fort Worth is home to seven artist studios and an on-site micro-gallery. Easyside has also fostered curatorial partnerships with local galleries and institutions, most recently Arts Fort Worth.

The bi-monthly food pantry is hosted on-site in the facility, featuring locally grown organic food from partner farms and community organizers. Easyside hosts regular community events with the goal of connecting neighbors with the arts, and artists with each other.

Easyside's mission is to "Seek alternative methods of creation and care to better equip artists and feed communities in East Fort Worth."

ARIA is proud to help bolster the efforts of Easyside through the holidays and beyond. The nonprofit's commitment to alternative, creative methods to address age-old issues reflects the core ethos of ARIA – to empower, recognize and innovate.

GP Hind, President and Co-founder at ARIA weighs in, "We have been looking for the right community partners for some time. Having visited Easyside numerous times and met with board members and resident artists I knew ARIA was dealing with a set of great people with enormous talent and warm hearts. Having got to know the way Easyside operates there is clearly a strong synergy between ARIA and Easyside. We are looking forward to a long, rewarding working partnership in support of a vital community resource."

The initial donation from ARIA to Easyside is set to create a long-term relationship between the burgeoning real estate investment business and a vital community resource. Funds donated by ARIA will enable the artists in residence to commit even more of their time to delivering vital food bank and community-focused support through Thanksgiving and the Holidays.

The culmination of the hard work and commitment by the Eaysiders is their end of year Deck the Hallways event. This event perfectly showcases the blend of arts and community that drives Easyside and delivers on their sound body, sound mind ethos.

New work from resident artists and the wider DFW artist community will be available to view and buy. Food security resources will be available and Easyside board members will be on hand to chat, advise and educate. Santa will be dropping by, too.

It all goes down December 145, 2024, between 2pm and 7 pm, at 3715 E Lancaster Ave #120, Fort Worth, TX 76103. On street parking is readily available.

For more information on the Easyside programs and Deck the Hallways specifically please email [email protected]

If you are a Texas-born nonprofit that shares the ARIA ethos and would like to discuss partnerships, you can access the President directly.

Equally, if you are looking to advance your real estate career or have skills that match a growing company that does things a little differently check out the ARIA careers page - https://ariapropertyservices.com/careers/

