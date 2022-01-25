Aria Technology Solutions LLC Appoints Vishal Goyal as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Technology Solutions LLC (Aria AV) announced the appointment of Vishal Goyal to the position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Goyal is a proven leader with extensive experience in the Audio Visual Rental Industry. He will oversee Aria's revenue-generation strategy and execution, including introduction of new and innovative technology rentals, brand strategy and integrated digital marketing.

"Vishal Goyal is a pioneer in the Live Event Industry. His creative vision is unparalleled in both LED & Interactive Digital Signage Technology. We are thrilled Vishal is joining our growing team and look forward to bringing to life his visions for the company," said CEO Niraj Jain.

With a proven record for growing revenue as well as building world-class teams, Vishal Goyal is a seasoned sales leader with many awards. He began his professional career in sales and marketing in the pharmaceutical industry, later advancing to executive level roles within the live events industry.

"I am inspired to be joining Aria at a pivotal time where the last two years has led to a massive shift in how businesses and attendees approach events. The company has an amazing team, market-leading technology, and the support of a passionate, customer base," Goyal said. "The Live Events and Technology Rental Industry is taking great strides to produce events successfully with new protocols in place, and I am thrilled to help the company prepare for the projected rise in rental needs," Goyal said.

"As the pandemic nears an end, we see a once in a lifetime opportunity for customer focused, response driven technology providers. In response, Aria AV has invested heavily in new LED tiles, gaming machines and M1 MacBook Pros", Niraj added.

In addition to full service nationwide rentals, Aria AV will continue to partner with AEX Technology Solutions, founded by Vishal, in offering the sale of unique Digital Kiosks, Touch Tables, Transparent OLEDs and much more.

About Aria AV

In business for over a decade, Aria works with many national exhibit houses, production companies and corporate clients to make their events come alive. With a multimillion-dollar inventory and experienced event staff, Aria AV specializes in digital signage, full-service LED video walls, and display equipment for trade shows, corporate meetings, sales meetings, product demos, and audience response. Aria AV is an official BeMatrix Rental Partner and Intel Technology Provider.

Contact: [email protected], www.ariaav.com

SOURCE Aria Technology Solutions