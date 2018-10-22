Ariana J. Tadler Recognized Among Top 50 Women by NY Metro Super Lawyers® For Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman, LLP is pleased to announce that, for the fifth consecutive year, Ariana J. Tadler has been named in Super Lawyers® 2018 Top 50 Women list. Ms. Tadler also has been recognized in Super Lawyers® 2018 ranking of outstanding attorneys in the Securities Litigation category. Published in the New York Metro edition, the editor's noted that, "Attorneys like Ariana J. Tadler are recognized by their peers for their outstanding work and commitment to the spirit of the legal profession. Their knowledge of the law, professional work ethic, and advocacy on behalf of their clients allows them to stand out among other attorneys in the field."

Ms. Tadler is a managing partner of the firm and has extensive experience litigating and managing complex matters and securities, consumer, and data breach class actions, including high profile, fast-paced cases. She is recognized as one of the nation's preeminent authorities on electronic discovery and pioneered the establishment of an E-Discovery Practice group within a plaintiffs' firm. Ms. Tadler is the only plaintiffs' lawyer to have received a Band 1 ranking repeatedly by Chambers and Partners in the Litigation: E-Discovery category. She is also a member of the Federal Civil Rules Advisory Committee, and its subcommittee on multidistrict litigation (MDL), serving by appointment of U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts to carry out the continuous study and recommendation of revisions to rules of procedure promulgated by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP ("MTPG") is a nationally recognized class action and complex litigation firm. MTPG offers a diversified practice platform that includes class actions, mass torts, and complex litigation as well as E-Discovery counseling and litigation services. The firm's lawyers have represented consumers, investors and businesses in precedent setting cases for over four decades, and have served as lead counsel in courts throughout the country. MTPG is headquartered in New York and represents clients across the United States. For more information, please visit Milberg.com.

