Arias Sanguinetti: San Francisco Jury Awards Injured Man $4 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elise Sanguinetti and Anna Mezhebovskaya obtained a $7.4 Million verdict with 45% comparative fault in San Francisco Superior Court in a case involving a man who was seriously injured when he fell through a sliding glass door in his apartment.

The man severed his ulnar nerve when he fell through the sliding glass door made of plate glass in his rented apartment on October 2, 2020. The case turned on whether the landlord was aware or should have been aware of the problem with the sliding glass door, that it lacked safety glass. After the injury, the man was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome which is one of the worst pain diagnoses you can have. 

"This is a wonderful man who has suffered unbearable pain because the owners of his rental unit failed to take basic steps to make this rental apartment safe," said Elise Sanguinetti of Arias Sanguinetti. "Currently, more than 65% of people living in San Francisco rent an apartment there, and they rely on owners to abide by the law and provide a safe living environment. With some of the highest rents in the world, this should be a reasonable expectation."

The jury issued a $7.4 million verdict with a 45% reduction for fault. The final award against Franciscana Apartments was $4,072,179.20 as a result of his injuries, loss of income, medical bills and more. The trial lasted more than 2 ½ weeks in San Francisco.

The case is AT v. Franciscana Apartments, San Francisco Superior Court, Case No. CGC-22-600176.

About Arias Sanguinetti
At Arias Sanguinetti | Trial Lawyers, we represent personal injury victims and their families who have been harmed in accidents caused by negligence. Our firm is one of the premier trial firms in the nation, having developed a long track record of success in the court room.

