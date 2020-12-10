Ariat International Selects QIMAone to Digitize Their Supply Chain for Greater Collaboration, Visibility and Enhanced Quality Management

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA , a leading provider of quality control and supplier compliance solutions, announced today that Ariat International, a US-based leading manufacturer of innovative performance equestrian footwear and apparel, has selected QIMA's digital platform, QIMAone, to digitize its supply chain furthering the brand's commitment to establishing a collaborative, proactive and cost-effective approach to supplier quality management.

Ariat practices a fully transparent and proactive approach to managing supplier quality and QIMA has been an integral partner in making these goals a reality for the past six years, partnering with Ariat through a volatile supply chain landscape that has been impacted by ongoing trade tensions and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By deploying QIMAone , a smart digital platform that brings all players in the supply chain together, Ariat now has full view of quality.

Additionally, inspectors from factories, third-party agencies and the brand can use the QIMAone mobile app to collect data on site more efficiently, armed with the ability to submit real-time interactive reports and discuss corrective actions immediately. This provides meaningful analytics and insights that help better track and predict potential issues before they become critical challenges.

"In a time of increased instability and travel restrictions limiting in-person inspections, QIMAone empowers brands with QIMA's industry-leading best practices to align all stakeholders digitally on a common quality framework anytime, anywhere. Drawing from real-time data, brands can schedule local inspectors with just one click or have factories conduct self-inspections," said Sebastien Breteau, CEO, QIMA. "As a result, QIMAone will help Ariat minimize disruptions at a time when effective supply chain quality management has become even more critical due to a number of converging factors."

QIMA is fully aligned with Ariat's philosophy of enabling quality factory ownership. QIMAone is a direct result of QIMA's commitment to soliciting feedback, listening to client challenges, speaking to clients about today's business realities, and demonstrably seeking ways to continuously improve the products and services they provide.

"We are very excited about the QIMAone quality management platform and it could not have come at a better time. Its intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard and mobile app enable us to collect reliable data on inspections and provides a more accurate view of the quality and compliance performance of our supply chain," said George Rodriguez, VP Sourcing, Procurement, Quality at Ariat. "We can now empower our vendor partners with the ability to conduct self-inspections, analyze results, plan corrective actions, and monitor progress with full visibility. We're confident that QIMAone will help us to establish transparency and synchronize efforts to ensure product quality, drive proactive continuous improvement, and reduce associated costs in the most effective manner."

About QIMAone

QIMAone is a collaborative platform that digitizes quality and compliance management for global brands, retailers, and manufacturers. QIMAone connects buyers to their supply network to monitor and improve product quality, increase supply chain visibility, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

QIMAone is built by QIMA, the leading quality and compliance service provider helping more than 12,000 consumer goods brands, retailers and importers globally manage and secure their supply chain.

To learn more about our technology and how QIMAone helps supply chain leaders save time and optimize costs, visit QIMAone.com.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Ariat International, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of innovative performance equestrian footwear and apparel. Featuring a patented technology designed to deliver stability, durability and comfort, Ariat pioneered the application of advanced athletic shoe technology into English riding boots and authentic Western boots. Ariat products are sold in a network of retail outlets throughout the world.

For more information about Ariat products or for the Ariat retailer nearest you, contact Ariat at 800.899.8141 or visit www.Ariat.com, https://www.facebook.com/AriatInternational and https://twitter.com/Ariat

SOURCE QIMAone

