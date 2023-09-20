Ariat Named as Presenting Sponsor of Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition

The Storied Footwear and Clothing Brand is Helping to Bring the Festival to Texas Motor Speedway for the First Time in History

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest makes it official debut in the Lone Star State next month, Ariat , the leader in innovative Western, Work and English footwear and apparel, will be right there alongside. The beloved brand is the presenting sponsor of the four-day music festival which heads to Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 19-22 - Ariat presents HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition. Fans can eagerly look forward to special upcoming collaboration promotions leading up to it as well as an on-site Ariat merchandise event tent where they can pick up brand favorites.

Ariat is the presenting sponsor of the HWY30 four-day music festival which heads to Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 19-22 - Ariat presents HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition.
With its regional headquarters and brand shop located in Fort Worth, Ariat has fully immersed itself in the surrounding community. HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition is expected to bring in an attendance of 30,000 to 60,000 fans each day throughout the and is poised to become the largest music festival in the state of Texas. The event will bring a mix of up-and-coming talent and top-tier acts to the stage including Ariat artist and Grammy® Award winner Ashley McBryde

"At Ariat, we are dedicated to quality and pride ourselves on innovation which is exactly what we believe HWY30 does so well," said Susan Alcala, Ariat Vice President of Partnership Marketing. "We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of this highly anticipated event."

"Having the opportunity to partner with Ariat is truly incredible and we know our fans will appreciate their focus on integrity within each and every product they sell," said Gordy Schroeder, founder of HWY30. "We look forward to having everyone experience them firsthand and making this an event to remember forever."

Ariat presents HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition will take place Oct. 19-22 and will host headlining artists Dierks Bentley, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Koe Wetzel. The lineup also includes Ashley McBryde, Colbie Caillat, Staind, Brothers Osborne, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, among many more. A limited number of passes remain. To purchase tickets for Ariat presents HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition, visit www.hwy30tx.com.

About Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest
Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Originally created by locals Gordy and Megan Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For the very first time, the event will be held in a second location at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas in October 2023. For more information on either music series, visit www.hwy30tx.com (Texas) or www.hwy30musicfest.com (Idaho).

About Ariat International, Inc.
Founded in 1993 as "The New Breed of Boot," Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

