Ariat Opens Flagship Store in Las Vegas, Nevada

Ariat's newest brand shop brings western style and flair to the iconic Las Vegas Strip

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariat International , the leader in innovative Western, Work, and English footwear and apparel, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest flagship store in the heart of Las Vegas. The new location offers a wide-ranging, in-store assortment of products and highly-trained staff where customers can expect a premium shopping experience, including expert boot fittings, hat shaping, and brand technology education.

Located in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States, the Ariat Brand Shop promises an immersive retail experience that brings authentic western lifestyle to locals and tourists alike. The Ariat Brand Shop is part of the new 63 Las Vegas shopping center, located at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. The retail space spans nearly 10,000 square feet, offering a stunning showcase of Ariat's extensive assortment of premium boots, clothing, jeans, shoes and accessories.

"We're thrilled to have a brick-and-mortar presence in the entertainment capital of the world," says Jared Ellis, Ariat's VP of Consumer Retail. "Roughly 40 million people travel to Las Vegas each year, so expanding our retail footprint to the Strip is an exciting next step for the brand. This is Ariat's first brand shop in Nevada and the largest within our existing fleet. Customers can expect our widest selection of in-store products with style experts available to help achieve that perfect, authentic western look."

Drawing inspiration from Ariat's performance-based rodeo scene, the new Ariat Brand Shop blends the brand's eclectic western lifestyle with the fun and energetic atmosphere of Las Vegas. Welcoming guests into the space with a photo op is a custom, life-size bucking bull sculpture, crafted from hedgewood with fun elements of Las Vegas incorporated. On the second level, customers can find Ariat's new "Hat Doctor" shop-in-shop showcasing custom fixtures that accentuate the abundance of hats and corresponding accessories on display that can be fitted and personalized to each customer's liking. These thoughtful design touchpoints infuse the space with a sense of Ariat pride and performance-based character within the Las Vegas scene.

The store officially opened its doors to the public on February 24, 2024 and held a grand opening event a week later, which included a performance from Ariat artist and country music star, Annie Bosko.

For more information about Ariat and its brand shops, visit https://www.ariat.com/brandshops . For additional questions, please contact Senior Account Manager, Kevin McCormack at [email protected] .

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as "The New Breed of Boot," Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

Ariat Brand Shop

3716 So Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 2.05

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Located on the second level along the pedestrian bridge between The Shops at Crystals & The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Follow @ariatlasvegas

