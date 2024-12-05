Ariceum Therapeutics and Eckert & Ziegler Sign Global Supply Agreement for the Development of Next-Generation Radiotherapeutics for Precision Cancer Treatments

BERLIN, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, and Eckert & Ziegler, one of the world's largest providers of isotopes for medical, scientific and industrial use, today announced the signing of a global supply agreement for the medical radionuclides Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Lutetium-177 (Lu-177).

Following limited global availability, alongside increasing demand for Ac-225, which comes with intricate manufacturing complexities, this collaboration is a significant step forward in accelerating Ariceum's novel targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eckert & Ziegler will supply Ariceum with the required quantities of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Ac-225 and Lu-177. Both radionuclides will be used to radiolabel Ariceum's proprietary lead radiopharmaceutical drug (SS0110) satoreotide targeting hard-to-treat cancers in clinical studies and subsequent commercial phases. The agreement also includes options for expansion to other drugs as well as the use of additional radionuclides in preparation for future commercialisation activities.

Manfred Rüdiger, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "This important global supply agreement with Eckert & Ziegler for n.c.a. Ac-225 and Lu-177 will ensure an adequate supply of radionuclide isotopes to conduct our clinical trials. We are looking forward to working with the Eckert & Ziegler team to build a robust supply chain and to reliably deliver targeted theranostic treatments for patients with hard-to-treat cancers. Our lead radiopharmaceutical drug, satoreotide is a first-in-class, antagonist of the somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) labelled with Ac-225 to enter clinical development in small cell lung cancer and in Merkel Cell Carcinoma very soon."

Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Chief Executive Officer of Eckert & Ziegler, commented: "In collaborating with Ariceum, we support their mission to develop innovative radiopharmaceuticals for the benefit of patients. Both the production start for Ac-225, announced earlier this week, and the successful European approval of Theralugand®, show that our goal is to sustainably reduce the shortage of high-quality radioisotopes. We aim to foster the progress of novel treatments in clinical trials and beyond, and thus contribute to saving lives."

About Ariceum Therapeutics, GmbH

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer.

Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("satoreotide"), is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SSTR2) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), or Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC), all of which have few treatment options and poor prognosis. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic pair' for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours. Ariceum is also developing a radiolabelled PARP-inhibitor (ATT001), currently in Phase 1 clinical development under the trial name CITADEL-123. ATT001 was part of the acquisition of Theragnostics Ltd which was closed in June 2023.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights to Satoreotide from Ipsen. Ipsen remains a shareholder in the Company. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, United Kingdom and United States of America and with activities currently across the globe.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com.

About Eckert & Ziegler SE

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse. For more information visit: www.ezag.com

