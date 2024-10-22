Ariceum Therapeutics Presents Outstanding Data on its First-in-Class Radiopharmaceutical Drug 225Ac-Satoreotide at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine 2024

225 Ac-Satoreotide is a first-in-class somatostatin receptor 2 antagonist targeting extensive stage small cell lung cancer and is the first antagonist labelled with 225 Ac to enter clinical development

Satoreotide expressed a superior pharmacokinetic profile relative to DOTA-TATE with a higher pre-clinical anti-tumour efficacy, irrespective of radionuclide used

100% survival with a single dose of 30 kBq 225Ac-satoreotide but not with 225Ac-DOTA-TATE

BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, today announces that it presented data on its proprietary radiolabelled peptide SS0110 (satoreotide), a first-in-class antagonist of the somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2), at this year's European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Conference, held in Hamburg, Germany from 19-23 October 2024.

The Top-Rated Oral Presentation (TROP) entitled '225Ac-SSO110 induces long-lasting anti-tumour responses in contrast to 225Ac-DOTA-TATE and 161Tb-DOTA-TATE in the treatment of SSTR2-positive tumour xenografts', details the anti-tumour efficacy of different radiolabelled satoreotide antagonists (225Ac, 161Tb, 177Lu-labelled SSO110) versus respective DOTA-TATE agonists (225Ac- and 161Tb-labelled DOTA-TATE) in mice engrafted with SSTR2 positive xenografts of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and pancreatic cancer using clinically relevant associated dose ranges.

Results demonstrate that 225Ac-satoreotide shows the strongest anti-tumoural effect in vivo at a low single dose when evaluating satoreotide and DOTA-TATE radiolabelled with different radionuclides. Irrespective of the radionuclides used, satoreotide demonstrated a higher pre-clinical anti-tumour efficacy when compared to DOTA-TATE which was less potent and required increased dose levels. Satoreotide was well tolerated across all dose levels and with all used radionuclides. These comparisons between satoreotide and DOTA-TATE will facilitate and guide further clinical development of satoreotide across multiple indications expressing SSTR2, such as SCLC, pancreatic cancers and Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).

Previous comparisons between satoreotide and DOTA-TATE demonstrated that antagonist, 225Ac-satoreotide, is multiple times more potent than SSTR2 agonist, 225Ac-DOTA-TATE, signifying a durable complete response in standard murine xenograft models of SCLC in animal models, versus tumour growth delay.

Ariceum had previously shown at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting 2024 that 212Pb was not seen to be more potent than Lutetium or Terbium but caused more side effects and hence was not further pursued.

Manfred Rüdiger, Chief Executive Officer at Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "These results provide strong evidence for satoreotide and its potential to clinically outperform SSTR2 targeting agonists, by demonstrating significantly better efficacy in tumour growth control, up to complete tumour eradication depending on isotope used. In addition, when a single dose of 30 kBq 225Ac-satoreotide was administered, we observed high frequency of complete durable responses and 100% survival which strongly supports further clinical development for the treatment of SCLC, MCC and other cancers."

Details of the oral presentation are as follow:

Title: 225Ac-SSO110 induces long-lasting anti-tumour responses in contrast to 225Ac-DOTA-TATE and 161Tb-DOTA-TATE in the treatment of SSTR2-positive tumour xenografts

Presenting Author: Prachi Desai, Scientist at Ariceum Therapeutics

Session Number: 1204

Session Title: M2M Track - TROP Session: Radiopharmaceutical Sciences + Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee: From Radionuclide to Clinical Translation

Oral Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday 22 October 2024, 09:00 AM – 09:10 AM CEST

Abstract Authors: Prachi Desai, Manuel Sturzbecher-Hoehne, Dennis Mewis, Manfred Ruediger & Anika Jaekel of Ariceum Therapeutics

Session Date & Time: Tuesday 22 October 2024, 08:00 AM – 09:30 AM CEST

Location: Session Hall X1-X4

Abstracts are available in the September edition of Springer's European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (EJNMMI) abstract book here and on the Ariceum website here.

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer.

Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("Satoreotide"), is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SSTR2) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), or Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC), all of which have few treatment options and poor prognosis. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours. Ariceum is also developing a radiolabelled PARP-inhibitor (ATT001), currently in Phase 1 clinical development under the trial name CITADEL-123. ATT001 was part of the acquisition of Theragnostics Ltd which was closed in June 2023.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights to Satoreotide from Ipsen. Ipsen remains a shareholder in the Company. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, United Kingdom and United States of America and with activities currently across the globe.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com.

