Aridis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Susan Windham-Bannister to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat life-threatening bacterial infections, announced today the appointment of Susan Windham-Bannister, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Windham-Bannister is an internationally recognized expert in advising biopharma companies on market access, growth optimization and portfolio management strategies.

"On behalf of the management and Board, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Windham-Bannister to the leadership team," commented Eric Patzer, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of the Board of Aridis Pharmaceuticals. "As an emerging company with a multi-asset late stage pipeline representing innovative treatments for lung infections, we look forward to having access to the full breadth of her expertise particularly in healthcare policy, drug reimbursement, and commercial strategy as we prepare for multiple data readouts over the course of 2019 and into the first quarter of next year."

Dr. Windham-Bannister currently serves as President and CEO of Biomedical Growth Strategies., LLC and Managing Partner of Biomedical Innovation Advisors, LLC, a strategic advisory firm serving the healthcare industry which she founded with Dr. Harvey Lodish, co-founder of Genzyme. From 2008-2015, Dr. Windham-Bannister served as founding President and Chief Executive Officer of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Initiative, the brainchild of former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick where she led this $1billion healthcare dedicated investment fund. Dr. Windham-Bannister is currently the Chair of the National Board of Directors of the Association for Women in Science (AWIS) and also serves on the Boards of St. Jude's Children's Hospital and Tufts Health Plan. She received a Doctorate in Health Policy and Management from the Florence Heller School at Brandeis University, and a Doctor of Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (honoris causa). Dr. Windham-Bannister was a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School and a Fellow in the Center for Science and Policy (CSAP) at Cambridge University, Cambridge, England. She completed her doctoral work at the Heller School under a fellowship from the Ford Foundation.

"I am delighted to join Aridis as it's exciting to be part of a truly innovative anti-infective company developing novel alternatives to antibiotics, particularly in the current era of increasing antibiotic resistance," commented Dr. Windham-Bannister. "I look forward to working closely with the management team and Board to help the Company progress its portfolio of programs as they inch closer to product approvals and commercial launches."

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops anti-infectives to be used as add-on treatments to standard-of-care antibiotics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary MabIgX® technology platform to rapidly identify rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection to produce mAbs. These mAbs are already of human origin and functionally optimized for high potency by the donor's immune system, hence they do not require genetic engineering or further optimization to achieve full functionality and high mAb productivity. MabIgX® also allows for the selection of any antibody isotype depending on the optimal effector function required for treating the target infection. By bypassing the humanization and binding sequence optimization steps, and the entire process of generation of genetically engineered antibody producing cell lines, MabIgX® enables high gross-margins and expedited progression to clinical development.

The Company has generated multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP). The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with broad spectrum antibiotics, which is the current standard of care. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome, and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The company's pipeline is highlighted below:

Aridis' Pipeline

AR-301 (ventilator associated pneumonia). AR-301 is a fully human immunoglobulin 1, or IgG1, mAb currently in Phase 3 clinical development targeting gram-positive S. aureus alpha-toxin in ventilator-associated pneumonia, or VAP, patients.

AR-105 (ventilator associated pneumonia). AR-105 is a fully human IgG1 mAb targeting gram-negative P. aeruginosa alginate in VAP patients. AR-105 is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 2 clinical study.

AR-101 (hospital acquired pneumonia). AR-101 is a fully human immunoglobulin M, or IgM, mAb targeting P. aeruginosa liposaccharide serotype O11, which accounts for approximately 22% of all P. aeruginosa hospital acquired pneumonia cases worldwide. A plan for the next clinical study will be communicated following the availability of Phase 2 clinical data for AR-105.

AR-501 (cystic fibrosis). AR-501 is an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate with broad-spectrum anti-infective activity being developed to treat chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. This program is currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical study in healthy volunteers and CF patients.

AR-401 (blood stream infections). AR-401 is a fully human mAb currently in preclinical development aimed at treating infections caused by gram-negative Acinetobacter baumannii.

AR-201 (RSV infection). AR-201 is a fully human IgG1 mAb currently in preclinical development aimed at neutralizing diverse clinical isolates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

For additional information on Aridis Pharmaceuticals, please visit https://aridispharma.com/.

