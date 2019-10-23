Arie Kanofsky Joins DHI Group, Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or "The Company") announced today Arie Kanofsky has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Kanofsky will lead DHI's global sales organization, with responsibility for driving growth and expanding sales opportunities for its three services: Dice, eFinancialCareers and ClearanceJobs. Mr. Kanofsky will join DHI's executive team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Art Zeile.

"Arie is an excellent fit for our organization, particularly with his demonstrated record of growing revenue in high velocity sales environments. As a strategic sales leader with direct industry experience, his customer obsessed-philosophy and results-driven approach will strongly support our sales team members across the globe. His entrepreneurial spirit and innovative new ideas will serve DHI well," said CEO Art Zeile.

Mr. Kanofsky most recently served as VP, Growth and Head of Sales for Smartlinx Solutions. Previously, he was the Chief Sales Officer for Sterling Talent Solutions and the Director of Sales for JobFox. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kanofsky was the co-founder and executive vice president of JobExpo.com (formerly CareerFairsUSA prior to its merger with JobExpo.com).

"I'm thrilled to join DHI at this important juncture for the company, when there's a clear path for growth and a variety of exciting opportunities ahead. I'm ready to get to work maximizing global revenue streams and partnering with the executive team to drive overall business goals," said Arie Kanofsky.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dhigroupinc.com

