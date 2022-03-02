Ariel Green and Jaime Cardenas-Navia Promoted to Partner at Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, announced that attorneys Ariel C. Green and Jaime F. Cardenas-Navia have been promoted to partner effective January 1, 2022.

"Ariel and Jaime are extremely talented trial lawyers who have demonstrated an undeniable commitment to our clients and the firm," said Jennifer Estremera, RJLF's Deputy Managing Partner. "We are delighted to welcome them to our partnership."

Ariel C. Green Jaime F. Cardenas-Navia

"The term 'rising star' is used so often these days, but Ariel and Jaime truly exemplify what it means to be a star trial lawyer," said Courtland Reichman, the firm's Managing Partner. "They are both extremely smart and strategic attorneys who know their way around the courtroom, present well before judges and jurors, and provide fierce advocacy for our clients. We are all very proud of their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued growth in the firm."

Ariel C. Green is a partner in RJLF's Silicon Valley office. As a trial lawyer focused on complex commercial and intellectual property disputes, Ariel brings her passion for storytelling to her trial practice and crafts themes that resonate with judges and juries. Notably, she served with the RJLF trial team that secured a $236 million patent infringement verdict for Densify against tech giant VMware—a verdict recognized in The National Law Journal's 2021 "Verdicts Hall of Fame" (7th largest verdict in past five years).

Ariel also helps oversee RJLF's pro bono practice. She currently provides pro bono representation to June and Angie Provost of Provost Farm, an agriculture operation and activism hub founded to preserve the ancestral legacies of South Louisiana's Black and Brown farmers. The Provosts' years-long dispute in fighting for their land and livelihood was featured in The New York Times' award-winning "1619" series. She has also represented voters who opposed racial and partisan gerrymandering in Georgia.

Ariel clerked for the Honorable Judge John A. Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and the Honorable Judge Raymond C. Fisher of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She earned her J.D. from Stanford Law School and bachelor's degrees in biology, chemistry, and philosophy along with a master's in public affairs from the University of Missouri.

Jaime F. Cardenas-Navia is a partner in RJLF's New York office. He is a trial attorney with extensive experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in patent infringement disputes involving a broad range of complex technologies, including consumer products—like smartphones, tablets, cameras, printers, and scanners—along with nutritional formulations, solar panels, cloud computing, and others. His achievements have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in intellectual property litigation.

Most recently, Jaime navigated two plaintiff-side patent infringement litigations from discovery through pre-trial in the Northern District of California. In upcoming jury trials, where Jaime will lead examination of several witnesses, the damages demand in each case is expected to exceed $100 million. Other recent successes include securing the denial of an inter partes review at the institution stage, crafting a novel legal theory in response to a double patenting motion, and obtaining a clean sweep in a claim construction matter.

Jaime also maintains an active pro bono practice. He has litigated negligence and breach of contract claims in state and federal court to obtain a favorable settlement for a Detroit-based artist and a reversal on appeal of the denial of social security disability benefits for a minor. During law school, Jaime interned at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the chambers of Judge Jimmie V. Reyna, and at the International Trade Commission in the Office of General Counsel. He is a graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center and earned joint degrees in engineering and economics from Swarthmore College.

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

Contact :

Jennifer Estremera

[email protected]

(650) 623.1407

SOURCE Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP