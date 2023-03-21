Ariel Manzur, the Co-Founder of Godot, Joins The Mirror as a Technical Advisor

MIAMI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariel Manzur, the co-founder of Godot, the most popular open-source game engine, has joined The Mirror Game Development Platform as an advisor. Manzur is a well-respected engineer in the industry with over two decades of experience in game and engine development. Manzur will provide valuable guidance and insights to The Mirror team as they continue to build out their game development platform.

Left to right: Jared McCluskey (Founder/CEO), Ariel Manzur (Co-Founder, Godot Game Engine), Maria Derchi (Florida Funders, Angel Investor), Jason Traeder (Senior Engineer)

The Mirror is a "game used for developing games," bringing real-time collaboration to development and providing out-of-the-box features such as visual scripting and in-world coding, multiplayer networking, co-building, publishing, analytics, and a marketplace for builders to share their creations and monetize games. Manzur's knowledge and expertise of the Godot engine will help The Mirror's team push the engine to its limits and develop cutting-edge functionality.

"We are thrilled to have Ariel on board as an advisor," said Jared McCluskey, Founder of The Mirror. "The Mirror wouldn't exist if it weren't for Godot. When choosing an engine, starting with open-source was a no-brainer. However, Godot isn't only good because it's open-source: it's a remarkably well-architected game engine. We owe much appreciation to Ariel Manzur, Juan Linietsky, and the Godot community for their stellar work."

Manzur is equally excited to be joining The Mirror. "I have always been a fan of The Mirror's vision to create a Roblox-style platform built in Godot," he said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the team as an advisor and help in any way possible."

The Mirror is currently in closed alpha, with an open alpha release planned for later this year. The Mirror is continuing to grow its community, recently focusing on Reddit, Discord, and YouTube, where The Mirror posts devlogs and discusses new ideas with its creator community.

