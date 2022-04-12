Ariel Marbury Joins Evolution Capital Partners as Associate

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced today that Ariel Marbury has joined the firm as an associate. As a project management professional, Ariel brings experience with strategic planning, client account management and process improvement.

"Ariel's expertise with workflow planning, stakeholder relationship management and team building will enhance our organizational efficiencies, improve our communication efforts and help drive growth for our partner companies," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. "She will be a great addition to Evolution, and we are thrilled to have her join our team."

Marbury launched her career with Cuyahoga County creating and evaluating community programs and initiatives and then joined OverDrive Inc., where she catalyzed the creation of new app technology for high-priority clientele. As founder of Swift360 Solutions LLC, Ariel has gained firsthand experience of what it's like to grow a small business.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace University and Master of Public Administration degree from DePaul University. She also holds her Six Sigma Black Belt Certification from Cleveland State University.

About Evolution Capital Partners

Established in 2005, Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. Our team of investors, partners and employees focuses on identifying and underwriting investment opportunities with high-growth potential. As a control investor, Evolution supports its founder partners by providing capital and applying its Five Fundamentals professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

