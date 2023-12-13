Ariel Stoddard joins MeUndies as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeUndies, the digitally native purveyor of ultra-soft underwear, bras, and loungewear, announced today that Ariel Stoddard will be joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Stoddard will lead teams across performance marketing and customer experience as MeUndies focuses on optimizing the customer journey, elevating its membership program and building deeper relationships with its nearly three million customers.

"I am truly honored and thrilled to join the MeUndies family and its incredible legacy of innovation, quality, and a genuine commitment to customer satisfaction," said Stoddard. "I'm excited to be part of this dynamic team and contribute to the brand's continued success."

Stoddard is a seasoned executive who brings over a decade of strategy and marketing experience. Most recently, Stoddard was the General Manager at Fabletics where she owned the P&L for the global active-lifestyle brand and oversaw its category expansion strategy with this year's launch of Fabletics Scrubs. Prior to her General Manager role at Fabletics, Stoddard launched Fabletics Men in collaboration with brand partner Kevin Hart, overseeing all areas of brand marketing and creative while scaling the category substantially within two years of launch. Prior to Fabletics, Stoddard was a consultant at Bain & Company. Stoddard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and Master of Business Administration degree from Yale School of Management.

"Ariel is a thoughtful leader with experience rapidly scaling membership-based apparel brands. We couldn't be more excited to have her join our leadership team, setting the tone as we continue to scale the business to new levels and improve our best-in-class shopping experience for our loyal members and customers," said Jonathan Shokrian, MeUndies' Founder and CEO. 

Stoddard's appointment comes just months after Ben Shichman joined MeUndies as Chief Technology Officer and nearly two years after Sabah Mikha, also a veteran of the TechStyle Fashion Group portfolio, joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Stoddard will report to Shokrian, who expressed his enthusiasm for what's ahead: "MeUndies celebrated 30 million pairs of underwear sold this year, and we're excited to continue to expand our intimate apparel market share in the next few years."

About MeUndies:

MeUndies is a Los Angeles-based intimate apparel company best known for its ultra-soft underwear, loungewear and other essentials. Founded in 2011, MeUndies disrupted the underwear industry when it launched the first online underwear subscription program. Today, MeUndies has sold more than 30 million pairs of underwear and has raised $50M in funding. The direct-to-consumer brand offers multiple purchasing options, including singles, packs, matching pairs, as well as monthly and quarterly memberships.

