ARIELI CAPITAL APPOINTS HILLA OVIL BRENNER AS PARTNER AND WELCOMES YAZAMIYOT TO THE ARIELI FAMILY

NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital, LLC (Arieli), a global multifaceted investment firm, announced today that Hilla Ovil Brenner has joined the Company as Partner. Hilla will concentrate on new investments, supporting Arieli portfolio companies and innovation programs, and continue leading Yazamiyot, Israel's largest platform for women entrepreneurs, which she founded and serves as CEO since its inception.

Hilla is a serial entrepreneur, investor, board member and mentor. In her last role, she served as the Managing Director of Techstars Tel Aviv for over five years where she was responsible for investing in a diverse portfolio of international startups and directing global innovation programs. Prior to Techstars, Hilla founded three companies including WhiteSmoke, a publicly traded Company.

Hilla brings extensive investment and innovation experience to the Arieli team. As part of her role, she will continue leading Yazamiyot, which currently has over 8,000 women entrepreneurs. Hilla's expertise, coupled with Arieli's focus on driving innovation and fostering diversity in investments, allows Arieli to further enhance its capabilities in promoting women entrepreneurship.

Hilla has been instrumental in creating numerous international diversity initiatives in collaboration with global partners such as 'Google Campus for Moms' by Google, AIM high by AWS and 'InnovatHer' by Finsec labs powered by Mastercard contributing significantly to the global tech ecosystem.

"Hilla's dynamic approach and investment expertise will contribute to our vision of driving innovation through our investments and growth platforms," said Eric Bentov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Arieli Capital. "Arieli is extremely proud to have a high rate of women entrepreneurs participate in our innovation programs. We are committed to supporting the next generation of women entrepreneurs, as we believe in the necessity and value of diversity in the world of investments."

"Joining Arieli as Partner is exciting and truly meaningful. I am very happy to join a firm that shares the same values to work, grow, and invest in early-stage startups while promoting the women entrepreneurs community worldwide," said Hilla Ovil Brenner, Partner at Arieli Capital and CEO of Yazamiyot.

Arieli and Yazamiyot will launch their first initiative soon, which aims to connect women founders with the global investors and partners. Arieli Capital invites women entrepreneurs, visionaries, and corporates to explore future opportunities. Together, they are dedicated to shaping a future that empowers and elevates women in the tech industry.

About Arieli Capital:

Arieli Capital (Arieli) is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active investor and partner in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies creating real impact while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. Arieli is a recognized global leader in innovation. Arieli creates and operates global innovation programs across governmental, academic and corporate partnerships. For more information, please visit www.arielicapital.com.

About Yazamiyot:

Yazamiyot is the leading community for Israeli women entrepreneurs. Yazamiyot was established in 2010 by Hilla Ovil Brenner and currently has a community of over 8,000 members. Yazamiyot's mission is to increase the presence of women entrepreneurs and support the community by providing essential resources required to help accelerate and advance their ventures. For more information, please visit https://www.yazamiyot.com.

This release contains forward-looking information about Arieli Capital LLC ("Arieli") which involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Accordingly, any statements included in this communication are not statements of historical facts but may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are, in some cases, accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions and the negatives of such words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Arieli's expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives, and Arieli's investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and actual results may differ materially. Neither Arieli nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Arieli assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information contained in this communication except to the extent required by law.

