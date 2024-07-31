Arieli Capital Joins Induction Bio as a Partner and Announces the Establishment of the Induction Reproductive Health Studio - IDEAS

Reproductive Healthcare Studio focused on advancing pioneering research, developing innovative technologies and building startups that aim to transform reproductive health and fertility

HERZLIYA, Israel and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction Bio, LLC (Induction), a reproductive healthcare company, and Arieli Capital, LLC (Arieli), a multifaceted global investment firm, today announced that Arieli has joined as a Partner and established the Induction Reproductive Health Studio, IDEAS.

IDEAS is a groundbreaking venture studio transforming basic research into commercially viable reproductive health and fertility solutions. Leveraging decades of experience in commercialization, investment and venture-building, IDEAS is set to become a leading platform for advancing reproductive health and fertility.

"Most of the world is facing profound challenges in reproductive health and fertility, which have economic, societal and deeply personal implications. IDEAS is working with world renowned scientists and laboratories developing cutting-edge technologies that benefit people globally. This crucial field is essential for ensuring sustainable economic growth and social stability in the future, while also empowering individuals with greater control and ownership over their reproductive health and fertility journey" said Katelin Roberts, Co-Founder and Partner at Induction. "Arieli joining us as a Partner and bringing their capabilities its instrumental in realizing our combined vision to improve people's lives."

IDEAS combines Induction's clinical and scientific expertise with Arieli's investment experience and track record in fostering innovation and international business growth. The focus is on developing and investing in early-stage ventures to commercialize cutting-edge technologies that enhance patient outcomes. This platform is dedicated to securing the economic and social well-being of future generations while supporting individuals in achieving parenthood on their own terms and timelines.

"We are proud to partner with this exceptional team dedicated to advancing reproductive health and fertility," said Evan Renov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Arieli. "The substantial field of reproductive health presents immense business opportunities, and Arieli is dedicated to advancing healthcare by investing in and building groundbreaking reproductive health and fertility technologies. These advancements have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and create substantial value in the market."

IDEAS' mission is to address reproductive health and fertility challenges through scientific excellence. By combining world-class science with ethically driven innovation, IDEAS aims to revolutionize reproductive health health for all. Through cultivating partnerships with leading global universities, hospitals and research institutescenters, and by identifying disruptive reproductive health and fertility technologies, IDEAS empowers scientists and clinicians with essential strategic, financial and commercial expertise to support their growth.

IDEAS is currently collaborating with leading academics at top research institutions and has already established four startup companies operating in stealth mode.

About Induction Bio:

Induction Bio, LLC (Induction) combines world-class science with ethically driven innovation to create a better future by developing and investing in early-stage reproductive health and fertility technologies. We are dedicated to securing the economic and social well-being of future generations while supporting individuals in achieving parenthood on their own terms and timeline. For more information, please visit: https://www.inductionbio.com

About Arieli Capital:

Arieli Capital (Arieli) is a multifaceted global investment firm that is an active investor and partner in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies creating real impact while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. Arieli is a recognized global leader in innovation, creating and operating programs across governmental, academic and corporate partnerships. For more information, please visit: www.arielicapital.com.

